Canned Ham Vintage inside Sarasota trailer is a time capsule filled with vintage fashion

This place takes you back to a simpler time, when men and women dressed new.

It was a time when fashion was getting noticed. It can be found at Canned Ham Vintage in Sarasota.

“The thing we hear the most from customers is that we’re a ‘time capsule.’ So they come in and say, ‘I feel like I’m in my big boy’s closet. -mother, my mom had this, I had this in high school, “” said Ashley Roberts.

Roberts is the owner and curator of Canned Ham Vintage.

“I started collecting vintage when I was very young and a mom and I had always talked about doing a little store or trying something online and it got to the point where we are like now here is the lime, let’s try it and we started in tow, ”she said.

His Canned Ham trailer can now be found outside of 12th Street in Sarasota. It is a beacon, attracting repeat and new customers.

His business has grown. In her boutique, you will find a range of clothing, accessories and household items, from the 1870s to the 1970s.

On some items, you will find a price tag and the history of its provenance.

“I really like that whoever buys it understands that Judy bought it in 1976 in Milwaukee and partied and had a lot of fun and that continues to live on with the next person,” said Roberts.

It’s a real partnership. Cheri McNulty is Ashley’s mother and the head dressmaker.

“There are so many things happening and they maybe just missing a hiding place or a button or a zipper is broken or they need a little repair and this is one of my jobs”, McNulty said.

Every room is cleaned and brought back to life. Many end up getting their own photoshoot for thousands to see and buy on Instagram.

Whether it’s road trips, real estate sales, or trips overseas, Ashley and her mom find clothes from all over the world. Once it’s associated with its new owner, this is the time they’ve been waiting for.

“We always say that. It’s glass slipper time when they put that dress on and it fits and they say, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,’” McNulty said.

“If they try it out and they’re like ‘Oh my god this is it for me’ and ‘Thank you for finding it and making it available to me,'” Roberts added. “It really is my favorite moment.”

For another generation, these pieces from the past continue to renew themselves.

“Keeping the past alive with vintage clothing is important because the quality is different from today and I never want anyone to forget that. The way we made things and the quality that was put in the articles. The care was different and if we forget we can never go back on that, “said Roberts.

Canned Ham Vintage is located at 2081 12th Street in Sarasota. For more information, visit their website.