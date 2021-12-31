GMA’s Lara Spencer stuns in a strapless dress in intimate selfie in the sun with hubby Richard that elicits a reaction











December 31, 2021 – 09:09 GMT





Hanna Fillingham



Good Morning America star Lara Spencer took to Instagram to share a sunny selfie with husband Richard McVey while on vacation in Florida



Lara spencer is having the best time of her life in Florida, where she is vacationing.

MORE: Lara Spencer’s family photo lets fans notice the same

the Hello america The star spent an evening with her husband Richard McVey at a local bar on Thursday night and shared a gorgeous photo of them at a bar.

In the photo, the mum-of-two looked more stylish than ever, wearing a strapless black dress paired with a trendy necklace and gold earrings.

Loading the player …

VIDEO: GMA’s Lara Spencer and her look-alike daughter perform an impressive stunt

The star wore her blonde hair in a chic updo and opted for natural makeup that enhanced her sunny glow.

MORE: Lara Spencer’s sunny vacation selfie leaves fans in awe

MORE: Lara Spencer’s adorable photo with baby elicits the sweetest reaction from fans

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with just one writing: “You look great together!” while another wrote: “Beautiful couple!” A third added: “Great photo!”

Lara’s days were mostly spent at the beach while on vacation and she regularly shares her trip updates on social media, which is the envy of her followers.

Lara Spencer looked amazing on a night out with hubby Richard McVey

The star left with her husband and their dog Riva, who also featured in several of her holiday snaps.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares ‘charming and disturbing’ photo of the interior of her immaculate home

MORE: Lara Spencer Has Proud Mom Moment After News Of Daughter

The TV host flew to Florida shortly after Christmas Day, which she spent at her home in Connecticut with her children Duff and Katharine, and her lookalike mother.

Lara shared a series of family photos from the day, showing the family all dressed in festive sweaters.

Lara and her husband have been married since 2018

It was a special Thanksgiving and Christmas for the family as it was their first since Lara’s son left home to go to college.

MORE: Lara Spencer looks sensational in a stylish outfit in a festive new pic

READ: Lara Spencer and her daughter could be sisters in new celebratory photo

Over the summer, she said goodbye to Duff as he began his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The TV star with her son Duff

The GMA reporter shared photos after she and the rest of her family dropped him off at college and helped him settle in.

MORE: Lara Spencer’s Tennis Underwear Is Perhaps The Most Fabulous Yet

MORE: Lara Spencer’s Immaculate Kitchen Inside The Connecticut Home Is Truly Astonishing

She was able to sneak another visit to him when she attended Parents’ Weekend. Lara posted a photo of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled and fans loved the footage and noticed the eerie resemblance between them as well.

Read more HELLO! American stories here

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.