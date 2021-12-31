Fashion
GMA’s Lara Spencer stuns in a strapless dress in intimate selfie in the sun with hubby Richard that elicits a reaction
Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Lara Spencer took to Instagram to share a sunny selfie with husband Richard McVey while on vacation in Florida
Lara spencer is having the best time of her life in Florida, where she is vacationing.
the Hello america The star spent an evening with her husband Richard McVey at a local bar on Thursday night and shared a gorgeous photo of them at a bar.
In the photo, the mum-of-two looked more stylish than ever, wearing a strapless black dress paired with a trendy necklace and gold earrings.
VIDEO: GMA’s Lara Spencer and her look-alike daughter perform an impressive stunt
The star wore her blonde hair in a chic updo and opted for natural makeup that enhanced her sunny glow.
Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with just one writing: “You look great together!” while another wrote: “Beautiful couple!” A third added: “Great photo!”
Lara’s days were mostly spent at the beach while on vacation and she regularly shares her trip updates on social media, which is the envy of her followers.
Lara Spencer looked amazing on a night out with hubby Richard McVey
The star left with her husband and their dog Riva, who also featured in several of her holiday snaps.
The TV host flew to Florida shortly after Christmas Day, which she spent at her home in Connecticut with her children Duff and Katharine, and her lookalike mother.
Lara shared a series of family photos from the day, showing the family all dressed in festive sweaters.
Lara and her husband have been married since 2018
It was a special Thanksgiving and Christmas for the family as it was their first since Lara’s son left home to go to college.
Over the summer, she said goodbye to Duff as he began his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
The TV star with her son Duff
The GMA reporter shared photos after she and the rest of her family dropped him off at college and helped him settle in.
She was able to sneak another visit to him when she attended Parents’ Weekend. Lara posted a photo of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled and fans loved the footage and noticed the eerie resemblance between them as well.
