Top 5 Ole Miss Fashion Trends For 2021





By Erin Foley Hottytoddy Fashion Contributor In the Ole Miss fashion world, 2021 has absolutely been a trending year. I believe in finding your personal style rather than going with all the trends, but sometimes you have to follow a few to figure out what works best for you. Here are some of my favorite trends that hit campus in 2021: Satin Yes, more satin. Anyone who’s read my column knows how much I love the satin trend at Ole Miss. But this time I’m talking about satin shirts. Satin dresses have been gaining popularity for a long time now, but satin shirts didn’t get as much love until 2021. Satin shirts are perfect for bringing elegance to the party, whether it’s a cowl neck or a button down. In addition, these satin buttons can be worn in the Square or in the workplace. Satin shirts are very versatile, it all depends on what you style them with. Vintage man Vintage will never go out of style, but over the past year or so, it has taken over menswear at Ole Miss. Although vintage in women’s fashion has been around for a long time, men’s fashion is finally catching on. Perhaps my favorite trend of 2021, Ole Miss vintage sweatshirts, hats or even windbreakers are getting huge with Ole Miss men. The slightly different colors and font of these iconic Ole Miss letters enhance a simple outfit. White boots You know those. White ankle boots, mostly mid-calf, are an Ole Miss fashion staple. If you were to wander the plaza on a Friday night or the grove on a match day, you’d probably see way too much. I tried to resist the classic white ankle boots to avoid being a trend follower, but I have to admit, I love them. They are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a day in the grove or a nice dinner in the square. Boots can also dress up or dress up an outfit. If you invest in a comfortable pair, they will last you a lifetime at Ole Miss. Hokas Finally, a little ankle support. Hokas have finally become popular at Ole Miss and I couldn’t be happier. On-Clouds will always be popular at Ole Miss, and I consider these to be good for light everyday use. However, for those like me who need more support, the popularity of Hokas is huge. With the two on-trend sneakers, Ole Miss college students can have the best of both worlds: style and support. Hokas are great because they represent how Ole Miss is jumping on the comfortable shoe trend. Last year brought up the idea of ​​exploring authentic training shoes as everyday footwear. In addition to providing comfort, they give Ole Miss non-athletes the feeling of a sporty and healthy lifestyle. Custom converse The idea for Custom Converse is sweeping the country as the company is unable to manufacture custom shoes at this time due to high demand. At Ole Miss, men find Custom Converse a great way to subtly elevate their style. Custom Converse is on my Best of 2021 list because it encourages individuality. Trends are fun but can get really expensive, and if you can’t afford them, you feel left out. Custom Converse allows for an affordable and unique shoe choice for men that doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars. I’m more than excited to see what 2022 brings to Ole Miss fashion, but for now, I’m hoping these five trends follow in the New Year.

