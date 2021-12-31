the first attack was Donald Trumps’ dress rehearsal for his comeback

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size WAshington: A year after thousands of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol, Donald Trump plans to mark the anniversary on Jan.6 with a press conference at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida. It will not be a mea culpa. In a statement released before Christmas, the former president made it clear that he would use the event to reaffirm his false claim that the election was stolen and launch a new attack on the select bipartisan House committee investigating the election. ‘incident. So far, remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, Trump said, referring to Election Day 2020. This was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged election that took place on January 6. The insurgency has left several dead, around 150 police officers injured and a shocked and divided nation.

But there is every reason to think that the attack of January 6 was only the beginning for Donald Trump and his allies and this time, they are much better organized. Twelve months after the House of Democracy of the Americas was stormed by the infantry of a former president trying to cling to power at all costs, Trumpists and partisan state legislatures are now working to undermine electoral processes across the United States. They are much less violent than an angry mob descending on Congress after being ordered to fight like hell, but much more insidious, strategic and potentially damaging to democracy in the longer run. Indeed, as of the last month, at least 262 bills were introduced in 41 states that would interfere with the administration of the elections, according to a joint report released by United States, Law Forward and Protect Democracy, three non-partisan groups seeking to strengthen election security. Stifle the vote Among them are a series of voter suppression laws that will limit the ability of millions of Americans to vote early, by mail or on election day itself. Take the sunbelt state of Texas, which already had some of the tightest voting constraints in the country. He has now introduced a ban on early night voting hours and drive-thru voting, both of which have proven popular among voters of color.

In Kansas, people could face criminal charges for returning advance polls on behalf of voters who need help, such as people with disabilities. In Georgia, people can now be accused of giving food and drink to people in line to vote. Election boundaries have also been redesigned to give Republicans the edge in new districts ahead of this year's crucial midterm elections. Both parties have a habit of gerrymanding cards to improve their numbers in Congress, but Republicans have had more success in recent decades. And despite the loss of dozens of court challenges centered on the baseless assertion of a fraudulent outcome, Trump and his supporters are now scrambling to elect supporters of the myth to powerful positions at state and national levels. If elected, these candidates, who say the 2020 presidential election was stolen, could have considerable influence in helping to reverse the outcome of the next presidential election. It's no wonder that Democratic groups, political academics, and former military leaders warn that America is on the brink of a constitutional crisis. The fight of our lives now, of this generation, must be to secure voting rights and ensure a peaceful transition of power. It shouldn't be a partisan question, famed presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin told CNN this week.

RINO and revenge In Alaska, Trump is seeking to oust moderate Republican Senator Liz Murkowski by backing his main challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a former state bureaucrat who promoted Trump’s theory of voter fraud. In Michigan, the former president backed state politician Steve Carra, who led the local campaign for an audit of the 2020 election results, against congressional veteran Fred Upton, who voted for the impeachment of Trump. Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Republican royalty and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was called RINO by Donald Trump (Republican in name only) for voting to impeach him. Credit:PA And in the state of Wyoming, Trump backed local lawyer Harriet Hagemen in his GOP attempt to overthrow fellow Republican Liz Cheney, the daughter of former George W. Bush vice president Dick Cheney, and a outspoken member of the House committee investigating the January 6 Event. Harriet is all for America First, Trump said in a September statement, denouncing Cheney as RINO slang for Republican in Name Only and describing her as the Democrats’ number one supplier of sound clips. Cheney, answering the 60 minutes, said she was well aware that her once secure seat was on the verge of becoming a litmus test for Trump’s dominance over the party.

It will be the most important House race in the country in 2022, she said. It will be the one where people will have the opportunity to say: we want to defend the constitution. Other Trump loyalists have also been approved as candidates to become the chief electoral officer, known as Secretary of State. Key contests will be held in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia, the southern state that helped Joe Biden take the presidency in part because his outgoing secretary, Republican Brad Raffensperger, refused to give in to Trump’s demands. to find 11,780 votes to overturn the election results. Georgian Congressman Jody Hice voted to overturn the election result after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Credit:PA Instead, the former president and his allies are backing US Congressman Jody Hice, who voted against certifying Bidens’ victory, to run against Raffensberger for the critical post. Jody will stop fraud and bring honesty to our elections! Trump said in 2021. As for Trump? Even without the megaphone of Twitter and Facebook (which have banned his accounts), he has nevertheless spent the past 12 months getting his point across through targeted emails, rallies and interviews on Fox News and other media. friendly. Fundraising trumps could