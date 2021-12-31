Fashion
Plus-size model claims fashion industry is putting skinny models in bold suits in viral TikTok
A plus-size model has sparked outrage after sharing a fashion industry secret on TikTok.
Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear padding to appear in ads wearing clothing larger than her height. .
Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing a size 10/12 (EU38 / 40), between two and three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.
But it’s sometimes booked by brands that offer clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.
If you have eyes you can tell I’m not that size, said the red-haired model. So how do we fix this?
She then shows viewers a bag full of padding, which she describes as a big, tattered suit, and explains that she should bring the pieces for photoshoots with larger-sized clothes.
Bjornelykke shows off how she crams the padding into a flesh-colored mesh suit that is worn under the clothes she models, making her look a lot taller.
But if that’s not enough, she continues, stylists will pin the garment to the back to make it appear more fitted.
So if the clothes look really good from the front, they probably look like shit from the back, she adds.
Explaining why this is the practice of the industry, Bjornelykke explains: It is because [brands] want the neck and face to look really slim and crisp, which not only creates unrealistic standards, but impossible.
She ends the video by suggesting that brands use real plus size models for their photoshoots because there are so many stunning plus size women out there.
The video, which has been viewed nearly 480,000 times on the app, was a revelation to some model fans, while others expressed anger and disappointment with the fashion industry.
I just realized how many times I’ve fallen in love with this, being ashamed of my double chin, one person admitted, while another added: Jesus Christ, that’s why I’m so embarrassed about the shape of my face.
Another person commented that the industry really hates plus size models. A fourth person said: It’s so sad. We are certainly not there yet in terms of representation in this industry.
However, some people have criticized Bjornelykke and models like her for taking the jobs in the first place, accusing her of contributing to the problem.
Bjornelykke explained that when she first signed with a modeling agency in New York, it was a contractual obligation to do such sessions. However, she no longer accepts them because she thinks it is ethically wrong and [I] not in desperate need of money.
But I don’t think it’s the right to blame the models, if one model refuses the job, another like she will take it, she added.
It is impossible that all models collectively refuse these jobs. The real power is with consumers (which is why I made this video, so consumers can make better choices), designers and casting directors.
The models are at the bottom of the pyramid of power.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/plus-size-model-padding-b1985028.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]