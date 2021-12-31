Plus-size model claims fashion industry is putting skinny models in bold suits in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after sharing a fashion industry secret on TikTok.

Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear padding to appear in ads wearing clothing larger than her height. .

Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing a size 10/12 (EU38 / 40), between two and three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.

But it’s sometimes booked by brands that offer clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.

If you have eyes you can tell I’m not that size, said the red-haired model. So how do we fix this?

She then shows viewers a bag full of padding, which she describes as a big, tattered suit, and explains that she should bring the pieces for photoshoots with larger-sized clothes.

Bjornelykke shows off how she crams the padding into a flesh-colored mesh suit that is worn under the clothes she models, making her look a lot taller.

But if that’s not enough, she continues, stylists will pin the garment to the back to make it appear more fitted.

So if the clothes look really good from the front, they probably look like shit from the back, she adds.

Explaining why this is the practice of the industry, Bjornelykke explains: It is because [brands] want the neck and face to look really slim and crisp, which not only creates unrealistic standards, but impossible.

She ends the video by suggesting that brands use real plus size models for their photoshoots because there are so many stunning plus size women out there.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 480,000 times on the app, was a revelation to some model fans, while others expressed anger and disappointment with the fashion industry.

I just realized how many times I’ve fallen in love with this, being ashamed of my double chin, one person admitted, while another added: Jesus Christ, that’s why I’m so embarrassed about the shape of my face.

Another person commented that the industry really hates plus size models. A fourth person said: It’s so sad. We are certainly not there yet in terms of representation in this industry.

However, some people have criticized Bjornelykke and models like her for taking the jobs in the first place, accusing her of contributing to the problem.

Bjornelykke explained that when she first signed with a modeling agency in New York, it was a contractual obligation to do such sessions. However, she no longer accepts them because she thinks it is ethically wrong and [I] not in desperate need of money.

But I don’t think it’s the right to blame the models, if one model refuses the job, another like she will take it, she added.

It is impossible that all models collectively refuse these jobs. The real power is with consumers (which is why I made this video, so consumers can make better choices), designers and casting directors.

The models are at the bottom of the pyramid of power.