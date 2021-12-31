I dress my little girl in boy’s clothes because I like neutrals, the mother-in-law told me that I have an “agenda” but it gets worse

A mom found herself fighting with her stepmom over the way she dresses her daughter.

The husband also got involved and things turned sour quite quickly.

3 Mom found herself fighting with her stepmom on Christmas Credit: Getty

3 The two fought because mum likes to dress her daughter in neutral clothes and boy’s clothes Credit: Getty

Speaking to Reddit so she could remain anonymous, a 34-year-old mother spoke out against the situation.

“I have a little girl who is 7 months old. As a person, I love to dress in basics”, she explained, adding that she had chosen to dress in black, white, gray, navy blue and brown.

“My dresses are always one color (often black) and just simple slip-ins, bodycon, etc. I like to dress my daughter in the same ‘style’ and so 90 percent of the time I find what I do. looking in boys’ departments.

“There is no intention behind it. No ulterior motives. No malice and I am not trying to make a statement.

“I just think I have the right to decide what I want my daughter to wear until she is old enough to decide for herself. My husband loves my daughter’s clothes.

“The mother-in-law doesn’t like it. She wants to see my baby in fluffy pink and purple dresses. While I don’t think it’s wrong, it’s NOT my style.

“One day a few months ago, she arrived with a big bag from H&M full of girls’ clothes in all shades of pink, purple and red. Dresses, skirts, coats, leggings, shiny shoes.

“I didn’t know what to say so I thanked her. When my husband got home I showed him he was laughing and told me I didn’t have to use them, but we decided to dress our baby in the clothes the mother-in-law gave us every time we visited.

Sadly, that plan backfired on the couple because the mom met her stepmom at the department store.

The baby was dressed in jeans, a black sweatshirt and something Adidas the mother-in-law didn’t like.

“She didn’t say much and left without even a goodbye. She also commented on one of my sister’s Instagram stories explaining why my daughter was wearing these horrible boyish clothes,” she admitted. .

“At Christmas we went to my mother-in-law’s house (we celebrate with him and my family every two years). I had found the cutest black onesie with the Rudolf pattern which I found perfect for the occasion .

“When we went there the mother-in-law went crazy for me. She told me that I was an elitist who abused my daughter to make a point. That I confused her by not letting her. look like the rest of the girls her age and that I should wait until my daughter is older and decide on her identity for herself instead of trying to impose my own agenda on her at this tender age.

“I was livid by this speech and told her that she was not allowed to tell me how to dress or raise my daughter. That I thought the clothes we had received from her were ugly and that I would wear them. had given.

“I told her that she was sick and that SHE was the one who had a diary here and to stop pushing it on my daughter, or she would never see her again. At this point, everyone knew that Christmas was Christmas. was messed up, so we went home.

“I took out all the clothes the mother-in-law bought for my daughter and put them in a bag to donate later. My husband said I was the asshole. I told him. that she was the one who started the argument. He said nonetheless, I could have ended it. But I don’t know how I could have ended it. Was I the asshole? “

Following her post, many people defended the mother for standing up to her husband’s mother and claimed that children don’t care what you dress them.

One person wrote: “My two brothers-in-law and their wives live on the same property, their children are six months apart.

“The oldest is a girl, the youngest is a boy. They always give the boy the girls’ clothes.

“He’s often seen with ruffles or pink because, as they say, they live on a farm. It’s all covered in mud, so it doesn’t matter if it’s frilly.

“And he’s two, he literally doesn’t care or knows he’s in girls’ clothes. He’ll get too big in an instant.

“Babies don’t care if their clothes are gendered, neither do adults.”

A second defended himself from buying boys’ clothes instead, saying, “Apart from that, clothes from the boys’ department are wider and more comfortable than clothes of the same age group from the girls’ department.

“Even H&M girls’ joggers are much tighter than boys’ joggers and girls’ joggers don’t have decent pockets !! (Horror !!)”

And a third said, “There are no boys ‘clothes and no girls’ clothes.

What do you think? Who was right: mom or mother-in-law?

3 Stepmom wants daughter to dress in pink Credit: Getty