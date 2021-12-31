Fashion
Tia Mowrys’ latest fashion item leaves fans in awe of her video transitions
Tia MowryEditing skills became a topic of conversation on December 27 after the actress posted a fashion article online. video showcasing her potential outfit choices for 2022.
In a post that was first shared on Instagram and then uploaded to TikTok, the 42-year-old began recording wearing gray tracksuits and dancing to Megan Thee Stallions Whats New while holding a heel in her right hand. . Before taking off his casual outfit, Mowry lifted his heel in the air and did a side kick with his right leg.
This particular stunt started a series of jump cuts. As Mowry quickly pulls her leg out of the frame, she appears in a cutout black ensemble. The clip continues with the Family Reunion star posing and dancing on the backtrack while placing her hand on the camera.
Mowrys’ recording then resumed after she raised her hand. Sister star Sister wore a pink two-piece outfit accessorized with hoop earrings. The final video transition happened after Mowry jumped from a stationary position in the same outfit. When landing the jump, the mother of two appeared in a white feathered dress. The clip ended with Mowry dancing out of the frame in her white outfit.
In addition to the eventful clip, Mowry subtitle the post, Getting ready for 2022! Lehgo! As many watched the celeb upload, a handful of people bypassed the central theme of the videos, fashion, and zoomed in on Mowrys’ video transition skills. A fan favorite appeared to be the side kick Mowry delivered at the start of the recording.
That kick was smooth as hell! Purr.
She ate that kick and that transition.
This opening transition was stupid.
Oh Tia did that !!!! This transition made me tremble baby !!
Excuse me ma’am, it was too fluid, I was not ready.
Among Mowrys ‘compliments for his cut, others have spoken of the stars’ massive social media presence, especially when creating multi-clip videos. We wrote, I like his presence on social networks. Another said, I don’t think anyone appreciates social media more than she does.
A third social media user said when calling Mowry his nickname Med School, taken from his hit series The Game, Med School has locked the game down on social media.
