Dressing for the holidays

I had my Christmas on Stardoll

The first way I spent the holidays online was through dress up games. Of course, that’s right after looking at my cousins ​​MySpace at age eight over Christmas, wondering why the hell To M was on his list of eight best friends. But in that same 2000s single-digit section, nothing made me understand myself as an online girl the way dress up games did.

If you weren’t looking up your nose yet in 2008, here’s the rundown of dress up games: Virtual dress up games have been around almost as long as the internet, with the first games minimizing screens at the same time. late 90s. 2014 essay in Kill the screen (read on if you want to know more about the history of dress up games, by the way) notes that early dress up games were more concerned with the sexual attractiveness of an illustrated girl and were mostly played by manga fans.

But it didn’t last very long. Dress up games for girls have flooded the Flash-ready internet, and brands like Mattel have decided to take advantage of that by putting their plastic dolls online as soon as possible. 1996. My personal favorite sites were DressUpGames.com, who is as old as me, founded in 1998 and still in business, and Stardoll.com, which was created by paper doll enthusiast Liisa Wrang in 2004.

Stardoll blogs like to quote Wrang as saying that she created Stardoll as an alternative to the shoot and kill games the boys used to play, but I can’t find any proof of the veracity of the quotes. Either way, the fact that it’s often used as the origin story of Stardoll reflects what gamers thought of dress-up games, they were refuge video games in an era when many games were. wrongly marketed boys only.

Dress up games like a lonely, glittering stronghold in a field of blue and gray shoot-em-ups lead to a lot of games that go too far with it all for girls. Like that Kill the screen test notes, standalone dress up games operate under the assumption that their audience has unique minds. Because girls love anything but princesses, fluffy puppies, baked goods and everything pink?

But I always looked forward to the holiday dress up games, which to me were like red and green jewels. They encouraged me to get lost in fantasy, which I needed as my real vacations were often stained with tears and a very unhealthy family dynamic. As a child, I felt more secure with the gorgeous and always smiling women in my games, who showed me who I could aspire to be a woman. I didn’t want to be a screaming and crying adult; I wanted to wear the cranberry ball gown with the white fur trim. When the game allowed me, I made my virtual doll’s skin a little darker, her irises and her hair almost black, like mine.

A quick run through the still-working dress-up sites I used to use tells me that not much has changed in the decade since I last saw them. Virtual dolls are still often (but, fortunately, not always!) pale slender princesses. But dress-up sites always do holiday games, and the patterned sweaters and skirts are just as loose and ambitious as I remember.

No little child wins when their games show that femininity is just one thing. I would love to see more diversity in all games, and I know I could have used it when I was little, looking at my computer to show me the woman I could someday be. But there is always something romantic about the stereotypical beauty of dress up games. They allow you to escape into an easy, more palatable form of femininity, with a full and constantly regenerating wardrobe. As with the rest of the holiday season, I’m sure my nostalgia is just a lifetime of successful marketing at work. But sometimes it’s good to pretend.