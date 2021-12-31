Fashion
Dressing for the holidays
I had my Christmas on Stardoll
The first way I spent the holidays online was through dress up games. Of course, that’s right after looking at my cousins MySpace at age eight over Christmas, wondering why the hell To M was on his list of eight best friends. But in that same 2000s single-digit section, nothing made me understand myself as an online girl the way dress up games did.
If you weren’t looking up your nose yet in 2008, here’s the rundown of dress up games: Virtual dress up games have been around almost as long as the internet, with the first games minimizing screens at the same time. late 90s. 2014 essay in Kill the screen (read on if you want to know more about the history of dress up games, by the way) notes that early dress up games were more concerned with the sexual attractiveness of an illustrated girl and were mostly played by manga fans.
But it didn’t last very long. Dress up games for girls have flooded the Flash-ready internet, and brands like Mattel have decided to take advantage of that by putting their plastic dolls online as soon as possible. 1996. My personal favorite sites were DressUpGames.com, who is as old as me, founded in 1998 and still in business, and Stardoll.com, which was created by paper doll enthusiast Liisa Wrang in 2004.
Stardoll blogs like to quote Wrang as saying that she created Stardoll as an alternative to the shoot and kill games the boys used to play, but I can’t find any proof of the veracity of the quotes. Either way, the fact that it’s often used as the origin story of Stardoll reflects what gamers thought of dress-up games, they were refuge video games in an era when many games were. wrongly marketed boys only.
Dress up games like a lonely, glittering stronghold in a field of blue and gray shoot-em-ups lead to a lot of games that go too far with it all for girls. Like that Kill the screen test notes, standalone dress up games operate under the assumption that their audience has unique minds. Because girls love anything but princesses, fluffy puppies, baked goods and everything pink?
But I always looked forward to the holiday dress up games, which to me were like red and green jewels. They encouraged me to get lost in fantasy, which I needed as my real vacations were often stained with tears and a very unhealthy family dynamic. As a child, I felt more secure with the gorgeous and always smiling women in my games, who showed me who I could aspire to be a woman. I didn’t want to be a screaming and crying adult; I wanted to wear the cranberry ball gown with the white fur trim. When the game allowed me, I made my virtual doll’s skin a little darker, her irises and her hair almost black, like mine.
A quick run through the still-working dress-up sites I used to use tells me that not much has changed in the decade since I last saw them. Virtual dolls are still often (but, fortunately, not always!) pale slender princesses. But dress-up sites always do holiday games, and the patterned sweaters and skirts are just as loose and ambitious as I remember.
No little child wins when their games show that femininity is just one thing. I would love to see more diversity in all games, and I know I could have used it when I was little, looking at my computer to show me the woman I could someday be. But there is always something romantic about the stereotypical beauty of dress up games. They allow you to escape into an easy, more palatable form of femininity, with a full and constantly regenerating wardrobe. As with the rest of the holiday season, I’m sure my nostalgia is just a lifetime of successful marketing at work. But sometimes it’s good to pretend.
Sources
2/ https://www.destructoid.com/holiday-dress-up-video-games/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]