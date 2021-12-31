From Bella Hadid to Zendaya, here are 2021’s biggest celebrity fashion moments from CR Fashion Book





John phillipsGetty Images Let’s face it, 2021 always was not yet our best year. However, 2021 hasn’t failed to deliver some serious fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Whether it’s Zendaya making her weekly red carpet appearance or a variety of ‘hacked’ collections that have rocked the fashion world, this year has been marked by some major fashion moments that have made the fashion world more exciting than ever. Browse the gallery to verify RCHere’s a roundup of the most discussed looks of 2021 to close the year.

See the gallery



20 Pictures





1 from 20 Lady Gaga Wear Gucci at Gucci House Premiere in London. 2 from 20 zendaya Wearing Balmain and Bulgari jewelry at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. 3 from 20 Beyonce Wearing Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 4 from 20 Cardi B Wearing Richard Quinn during Paris Fashion Week 2021. 5 from 20 Megan Fox Wearing Mugler at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. 6 from 20 Billie Eilish Wearing Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s Oscar de La Renta at the 2021 Met Gala. seven from 20 Bella hadid Wearing Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. 8 from 20 Kanye west Wearing Yeezy x Gap at the 2021 Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show. 9 from 20 Amanda gorman Wearing Prada during the 2021 presidential inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden. ten from 20 Lil nas x Wearing custom Versace at the 2021 Met Gala. 11 from 20 Amber Valletta and Kate Moss Wearing the hacked “Fendace” collection from Fendi and Versace. 12 from 20 Naomi campbell Wearing the hacked “Fendace” collection from Fendi and Versace. 13 from 20 Kendall jenner Wearing custom Givenchy by Matthew M. Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. 14 from 20 Olivia rodrigo In vintage fall / winter 1995 Chanel visiting the White House. 15 from 20 Harry Styles Wearing Gucci at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 16 from 20 Kristen mcmenamy Wearing the Gucci Aria fall / winter 2021 collection during the house’s campaign shoot. 17 from 20 Kim kardashian Wearing Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala. 18 from 20 Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Wearing Eli Russell Linnetz and Balenciaga. 19 from 20 Franck Ocean In Prada at the 2021 Met Gala. 20 from 20 Bernie sanders Wearing Jen Ellis’ Vermont mittens during the 2021 presidential inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden.







