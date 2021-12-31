From Bella Hadid to Zendaya, here are 2021’s biggest celebrity fashion moments from CR Fashion Book

Connect with us

venice, italy on september 03 zendaya arrives at the 78th venice international film festival on september 3, 2021 in venice, italy photo by john phillipsgetty images

John phillipsGetty Images

Let’s face it, 2021 always was not yet our best year. However, 2021 hasn’t failed to deliver some serious fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Whether it’s Zendaya making her weekly red carpet appearance or a variety of ‘hacked’ collections that have rocked the fashion world, this year has been marked by some major fashion moments that have made the fashion world more exciting than ever. Browse the gallery to verify RCHere’s a roundup of the most discussed looks of 2021 to close the year.

1 from 20

Lady Gaga

Wear Gucci at Gucci House Premiere in London.

2 from 20

zendaya

Wearing Balmain and Bulgari jewelry at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

3 from 20

Beyonce

Wearing Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

4 from 20

Cardi B

Wearing Richard Quinn during Paris Fashion Week 2021.

5 from 20

Megan Fox

Wearing Mugler at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

6 from 20

Billie Eilish

Wearing Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s Oscar de La Renta at the 2021 Met Gala.

seven from 20

Bella hadid

Wearing Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

8 from 20

Kanye west

Wearing Yeezy x Gap at the 2021 Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show.

9 from 20

Amanda gorman

Wearing Prada during the 2021 presidential inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden.

ten from 20

Lil nas x

Wearing custom Versace at the 2021 Met Gala.

11 from 20

Amber Valletta and Kate Moss

Wearing the hacked “Fendace” collection from Fendi and Versace.

12 from 20

Naomi campbell

Wearing the hacked “Fendace” collection from Fendi and Versace.

13 from 20

Kendall jenner

Wearing custom Givenchy by Matthew M. Williams at the 2021 Met Gala.

14 from 20

Olivia rodrigo

In vintage fall / winter 1995 Chanel visiting the White House.

15 from 20

Harry Styles

Wearing Gucci at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

16 from 20

Kristen mcmenamy

Wearing the Gucci Aria fall / winter 2021 collection during the house’s campaign shoot.

17 from 20

Kim kardashian

Wearing Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala.

18 from 20

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Wearing Eli Russell Linnetz and Balenciaga.

19 from 20

Franck Ocean

In Prada at the 2021 Met Gala.

20 from 20

Bernie sanders

Wearing Jen Ellis’ Vermont mittens during the 2021 presidential inauguration of 46th President Joe Biden.

