Kourtney Kardashian slammed for letting daughter Penelope, 9, wear a strapless designer dress and heels to the Christmas party

KOURTNEY Kardashian has come under fire for letting her daughter Penelope, 9, wear a strapless designer dress and heels for a Christmas Eve party.

The 42-year-old showed off all of her daughters in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the first slide of the Publish, Kourtney posed with Penelope, her fiance Travis Barker and her children Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and her stepdaughter Atiana de La Hoya, 22.

Another photo on the slide captured Penelope wearing a vintage Isaac Mizrahi strapless plaid dress and tiny black heels as Kourtney walked behind her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum captioned the post: It was Christmas Eve.

Shortly after Kourtney shared the photos, fans rushed to the comments section to criticize the mother of four for allowing Penelope to wear the vintage dress and heels.

FANS RESPOND

One person wrote: Great pics, but what’s up with P? Too young for that hair, nails and shoes!

Another fan called the dress ugly, while a third replied: It is too small to be dressed and made up this way.

An additional reviewer added: “Off-the-shoulder dress very grown-up outfit for a little girl.”

However, other fans in the comments section praised Penelope on her stylish outfit.

One person wrote: “The Omg Ps dress is perfect.”

Another added: “She’s getting dressed, it’s Christmas, by the way I think her hair is gorgeous.”

Kourtney shares Penelope with ex Scott Disick, 38.

The former couple also share sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.

FI HAVE BEEN PHOTOS

In addition to photos featuring Penelope, Kourtney also shared snaps with other family members at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party.

Kourtney posted a photo with her sisters, with Kendall, 26, opting for a classic black dress, Khloe, 37, glowing in a silver dress and Kim, 41, donning a Balenciaga look.

Siblings mom Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo have wrapped up the family festivities.

BABY ON THE WAY?

Kourtney has raised her eyebrows in recent weeks fueling rumors she may be pregnant with Travis’ baby.

The KUWTK alum sparked speculation about babies earlier this month when she showed a kitchen cupboard stocked with her huge collection of junk food.

She browsed through the large closet in her $ 8.5 million home, showing off a series of Bussin Snacks brand crisps, cookies and candies.

After the couple confirmed their romance in February 2021, fans noticed plenty of clues that could point to a potential pregnancy.

In July, Kourtney shared photos of a particular snack consisting of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines and sourdough bread.

It wasn’t the first time she had made some weird meal choices, as she had indulged in a water-based martini before.

The founder of Poosh held the jar filled with small white flowers to flavor her soft drink.

Also over the summer, Kourtney imagined eating sushi without fish, while she opted for a veggie roll with avocado instead.

