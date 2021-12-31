Fashion
Reviews | China’s ban on sissy men doomed
BEIJING China faces serious challenges on several fronts: Strong competition with the United States. Commercial disputes. The future of Taiwan. But that doesn’t mean he’s too preoccupied to escalate a battle of another kind on the home front.
The Chinese government, you see, has battled what state media has called a masculinity crisis in recent years, with a senior official Warning that effeminate men in popular culture corrupted a generation. Chinese Communist Party spokesperson decreed that young men must have tenacity and strength; and that censors have muddled the earrings of male celebrities on television and in online appearances.
This campaign has now taken a harsher turn. Over the past few months, the government has turned things into a full-fledged cultural war on unorthodox male expression, seriously controlling it.
In an insulting directive, television regulators in September banned sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics to appear on television. Then, at the end of November, regulators cracked down on celebrity online profiles, their fan groups and their advertisements, citing an abnormal aesthetic and threatening to shut down the online accounts of those who failed to line up.
Stars like Cai Xukun, one of China’s most famous singers, have gone from sports makeup and blonde bangs on social media to biceps and baggy jeans on a magazine cover just two weeks after the September decree.
The stated aim of this campaign is to ensure that China stays on the track of the so-called national renewal President Xi Jinping expects the country to regain its status as a great power. The pressure to implement this plan is increasing ahead of the next Communist Party congress, which will likely be held in 2022.
The party seems to believe that national rejuvenation is only possible if young men diligently work on its orders and priorities: Xi said a nation is strong if its youth is strong. By this (faulty) logic, femininity is a sign of weakness which, if left unchecked, bodes ill for the future of nations.
So while the prevalence of effeminate men was previously a source of general concern, it is now seen as a hurdle for Xi to overcome. But the campaign, including the newly restrictive and heavier phase of recent months, is completely wrong and doomed to fail. As restrictions proliferate, they become impossible to enforce without undermining other governance priorities, such as economic growth, which are essential elements of national rejuvenation. It doesn’t matter that the goal of the campaign itself is ridiculous.
The crusade against what the party sees as unorthodox masculinity could be a way for the party to distract from the fact that it fails to please its people and is unable to solve economic and social problems. serious a lack of upward mobility, career opportunities and affordable urban housing in some of the major cities.
But by trying to regulate gender expression like it does with governance goals like GDP figures, the party is pushing its control too far. And the mandates of masculinity will almost certainly backfire.
The biggest target for this campaign is Little Fresh Meat, a flirtatious term for massively popular male makeup artists. In a society where discussing politics is largely prohibited and the mainstream media are tightly controlled, popular culture is the rare area where individualism can thrive. Thus, the phenomenon of small fresh meat goes beyond fashion and aesthetics; it provides an outlet for Chinese men and women at a time of economic uncertainty and shifting gender power dynamics.
The cultural power of the small fresh meat stars is unquestionable. What the party seems to ignore, however, in blaming them for allegedly bribing young men is that their fan base is predominantly female and in wealthy metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai.
The adoption by these women of a more fluid form of masculinity is not a phenomenon the party should reject. Well educated and financially independent, these women themselves go against gender norms by turn away of marriage and motherhood and are resistant to pressure from parties to boost marriages and births to offset the effects of an aging population.
To this end, the party would do well to take into account the preferences of these women. As some fans say, the seemingly sweet manner and sweet temper of the small fresh meat provides a welcome contrast to the chauvinistic attitude that they may encounter in Chinese men.
The fact that men are tender and caring like women makes them better, a woman named Jiangzi wrote in an online essay explaining her penchant for small, fresh meat. In dating and marriage, she asked, who likes to be scolded?
Men in China also face a number of social challenges. the difficulties to find a job and to afford a city life have tended to weigh more heavily on men, who assume the expectations of society in order to earn and support themselves. Chinese men also widely outnumber women in the marriage market, thanks to decades of family planning policies. When taken with the constraints of living in a society with rigid ideas about masculinity, pop culture is a form of escape and a place where different identities can be explored.
Shaming and blocking the privileged means of expression of these individuals is not a way of motivating them to a valiant fight in the name of national renewal. Rather, it is a recipe for plunging deeper into despair.
The idea of the government of the ideal man reads like an outdated description of the gender norms of the 1950s: muscular, reliable and career-oriented providers. The male mind requires good physical and mental fitness as well as a strong will, the Education Department said earlier this year. A editorial released by a party spokesperson, said he is alive in those who set high goals in life, dare to take responsibility, face difficulties head-on and never give up easily.
Indeed, what the party is looking for looks less like Rambo and more like hardworking scientists and industrious engineers. Taken alongside other recently introduced draconian cultural policies, it is clear that what the party wants are productive socialist workers stubbornly devoted to its own development priorities and not distracted by what the party sees as deviance or misuse. cultural excess.
So why does the party require these attributes of only the half of the population? In its pursuit of economic supremacy, the party should surely not exclude contributions from women, whom Mao Zedong once dubbed Half Heaven. And he can’t afford: the Chinese workforce is diminishing at an alarming rate.
The party must be aware of the flagrant contradictions between its claims and its practice. Despite insistent As masculinity has to do with the inner qualities of editorials and political documents, it continues to target outer appearances by patrolling its public expression.
This could very well be because while hollow propaganda can travel far, authoritarian tools have limits. They can draw boundaries in people’s lives, but not dictate what grows within. And so the party is attached to sensational labels, even if these can not go beyond.
As draconian party rules begin to reverse themselves, they also wreak havoc on young people, stifling the very vitality that is the true basis of national rejuvenation.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/31/opinion/china-masculinity.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]