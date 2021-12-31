Reviews | China’s ban on sissy men doomed

But by trying to regulate gender expression like it does with governance goals like GDP figures, the party is pushing its control too far. And the mandates of masculinity will almost certainly backfire.

The biggest target for this campaign is Little Fresh Meat, a flirtatious term for massively popular male makeup artists. In a society where discussing politics is largely prohibited and the mainstream media are tightly controlled, popular culture is the rare area where individualism can thrive. Thus, the phenomenon of small fresh meat goes beyond fashion and aesthetics; it provides an outlet for Chinese men and women at a time of economic uncertainty and shifting gender power dynamics.

The cultural power of the small fresh meat stars is unquestionable. What the party seems to ignore, however, in blaming them for allegedly bribing young men is that their fan base is predominantly female and in wealthy metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai.

The adoption by these women of a more fluid form of masculinity is not a phenomenon the party should reject. Well educated and financially independent, these women themselves go against gender norms by turn away of marriage and motherhood and are resistant to pressure from parties to boost marriages and births to offset the effects of an aging population.

To this end, the party would do well to take into account the preferences of these women. As some fans say, the seemingly sweet manner and sweet temper of the small fresh meat provides a welcome contrast to the chauvinistic attitude that they may encounter in Chinese men.

The fact that men are tender and caring like women makes them better, a woman named Jiangzi wrote in an online essay explaining her penchant for small, fresh meat. In dating and marriage, she asked, who likes to be scolded?

Men in China also face a number of social challenges. the difficulties to find a job and to afford a city life have tended to weigh more heavily on men, who assume the expectations of society in order to earn and support themselves. Chinese men also widely outnumber women in the marriage market, thanks to decades of family planning policies. When taken with the constraints of living in a society with rigid ideas about masculinity, pop culture is a form of escape and a place where different identities can be explored.