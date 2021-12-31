Fashion and beauty brand Victoria Beckhams suffers 8,000,000 losses

Victoria launched her fashion label in 2008, recently delving into beauty (Photo: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham has been asked to bail out her struggling fashion and beauty business with another cash injection, after suffering a loss of more than $ 8million last year.

The former Spice Girls singer launched her high-end fashion brand in 2008 and then the Victoria Beckham Beauty cosmetics line in 2019.

Companies House filings for Victoria Beckham Holdings this week would show the Victorias brand suffered a loss of 8.6 million in 2020, with sales down 6% to 36 million from a year earlier.

However, his bittersweet news for the former pop star as the company’s operating losses were more than halved from $ 15.6million to $ 6.8million as they cut costs. and merged its more accessible line Victoria with its main brand Victoria Beckham.

Addressing the numbers, a spokesperson for the designer said Metro.co.uk: In a pandemic year when stores selling Victoria Beckham fashion and beauty are closed, the company has managed to halve its losses and increase its online sales in the fashion industry and to to considerably develop its beauty business.

They add: The fashion company has tightened the management of creation costs: fabrics and samples, etc., to which are added transport costs. IT contracts have also been reduced. They also merged the two brands into one, which reduced cost duplication.

A good result in a difficult year.

Victoria and her husband David are shareholders of the company (Photo: Getty Images)

However, the directors reportedly warned that the company would need continued shareholder support and funding to keep it afloat going forward.

The directors reportedly said in the documents: This additional funding requirement indicates that there is significant uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and the parent company to continue operating.

The shareholders are believed to include Victoria and her husband, former footballer David Beckham, who previously allegedly invested money in the company to help save it.

It is claimed The Victorias brand has now suffered total losses of over $ 57 million since its launch.

In 2019, it was reported that the 47-year-old fashionista suffered losses of 12.3 million in the business.

Sales fell 16% to 35 million, but the company was not shocked.



High-end fashion label Victorias has struggled in recent years (Photo: Getty Images)

Talk to Fashion Company, President Ralph Toledano said: The performance was as expected, so we were not surprised.

He added: Our goal is to achieve profitability as quickly as possible.

Victoria previously admitted that the fashion industry was struggling during the pandemic.

Last year, she was forced to close the brand’s flagship store in London when the country went into lockdown.

More: Victoria Beckham



That meant the luxury fashion firm’s sales plummeted and in April 2020, Victoria planned to apply for the time off program to save jobs. However, she then backtracked after receiving a backlash due to her own personal fortune, which stands at around 330m.

The company then made the difficult decision to cut jobs instead.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .

MORE: Amanda Holden has fun in the pool with her daughter Lexi as a modeling career awaits a teenager



MORE: Tommy Fury surprises girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with romantic New Years Eve trip to New York: Still in shock







