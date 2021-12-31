Miranda Lambert shows off endless legs in a tasseled mini dress as she teases some exciting news for 2022



















December 31, 2021



Hanna Fillingham

Miranda Lambert sparked a reaction by teasing some exciting news for 2022 in a new video posted to Instagram

Miranda Lambert is not only a talented singer but also a fashion designer and owns her own clothing line, Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert. MORE: Miranda Lambert’s foyer inside her Tennessee home is so impressive To mark the end of the year, the country star edited a montage of some of her favorite looks, including an elegant dark purple tasseled mini dress, which she wore while posing alongside a horse. The award-winning star paired the design with a pair of metallic cowboy boots and a trendy collar. Other looks included leather pants paired with a denim shirt and a tasseled leather jacket. Loading the player … VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA’s performance Along with the pictures, Miranda announced some exciting news about the upcoming year’s collection after having a meeting on the new collection. MORE: Miranda Lambert Delights Fans With Celebratory Announcement During Work Break MORE: Miranda Lambert’s Love Story With Husband Brendan Looks Like Something Out of a Movie She wrote: “Right before Christmas we had a reunion @idyllwind to review next year’s clothes and can’t wait to show you what we have to come in 2022. Follow @idyllwind to stay up to date. listen…” Fans were quick to comment on the news, with just one writing: “Bring on 2022!” while another wrote: “These are awesome, I love your fashion style.” A third added: “You look so beautiful in all your outfits, I can’t wait!” Miranda Lambert teased some exciting news while modeling her stylish outfits Miranda first showcased her clothing line in 2017 before launching it a year later, and it has grown steadily since. READ: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and wishes following heartfelt post MORE: Miranda Lambert looks stunning in behind-the-scenes video from her dressing room The star is currently enjoying a well-deserved rest after a few hectic months of shows. While she keeps a low profile, fans will be excited to see her perform on New Years Eve, as she will be appearing in New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS. Miranda has a fabulous sense of style Miranda will be joined alongside Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce. MORE: Miranda Lambert impresses in bikini on fun date with hubby In the new year, the singer will be back and even headline the Country to Country music festival, which will take place in London, England, Glasgow, Scotland and Dublin, UK. Ireland. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

