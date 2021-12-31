Best Dressed Men – Footwear News

Uncertain times like these have often had an impact on our mindsets and wardrobes. But while our closets were driven by the need for comfort due to the onset of the pandemic last year, 2021 offered a new perspective on style. As the year progressed, the need to ‘dress to impress’ swept over the zeitgeist as the best dressed men in the world returned to our daily lives with a new take on masculine style. .

But who have emerged as those who really influence us? The stars of the new style have come to the fore to harness our idea of ​​what makes a well-dressed man this year. Some celebrities have adopted more gender-fluid clothing, rocking crop tops and glamorous sequined and feathered looks. Some have chosen to reinvent the suit for a new sartorial era with voluminous increasing shapes and double-breasted models. And some have chosen to bring a new take on streetwear. There is something for everyone.

And how did we get there, you ask? There is no doubt that our behavior during quarantine may have something to do with who entered the chat style in 2021. By consuming too much streaming entertainment – and social media – more and more people were switching from time online, on their phones and in front of their televisions lately. two years. A new wave of influencers on TikTok has impacted some of the company’s new style movements. But fear not, musicians, athletes, Netflix stars and Hollywood notables have also risen to the style plate in 2021. Bringing us an endless supply of new looks.

Here, FN showcases some of the best dressed men of the year who have claimed their interest as a pioneer in menswear.

Lil nas x

King of his enemies’ trolling, Lil Nas X has had a transformative year in both career and style. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer released a new album, teased a controversial Nike sneaker with real human blood, and made an appearance on the infamous “Maury” talk show. As for his style, the rapper has consistently delivered unexpected looks all year round. Her lilac pantsuit with a train from Atelier Versace at the MTV VMAs this year and her Andrea Grossi dress at the BET Awards have bent the rules of men’s style this year. And let’s not forget the three looks he delivered at this year’s Met Gala.



Lil Nas X attends 21st Annual BET Awards At LA Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Harry Styles

The former One Direction star made her mark this year with endless Gucci looks. Returning in March to the Grammy Awards, the musical artist ushered in revenge fashion by wearing a cropped Gucci textured wool and plaid jacket with velor pants and a purple feather boa casually thrown around her neck. He then took the stage in a Gucci leather suit with no shirt underneath, as well as a long green feather boa to perform his hit “Watermelon Sugar”.



Harry Styles performs at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Winter / The Recording Academy

Jarod leto

Speaking of Gucci, Mr. Leto, the favorite muse of the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, also offered a few looks from the Italian fashion house. Her style choice this year came in the form of the Gucci velvet suit in multiple colourways (sometimes with a hint of feathers) for her “House of Gucci” premiere and press tour.



Jared Leto at the “House of Gucci” premiere in London on November 9, 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

ASAP Rocky

Also known as Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky always comes up with fresh looks. From his collaboration with Vans to the ERL quilt he donned on the Met Gala red carpet, the rapper’s style has garnered him plenty of praise and accolades this year. We expect to see more moments of correspondence with his tycoon girlfriend in 2022.



ASAP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Kelly machine gun

Another musician with a famous girlfriend, Machine Gun Kelly has been everywhere this year with Megan Fox. His best look came at the MTV VMAs in Brooklyn where he wore a red sequined Dolce & Gabbana suit. Kelly’s black Balmain tuxedo at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with the matching black tongue also made a landmark statement this year. We expect to see more adventurous looks and skin from the power couple in 2022.



Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Barclays Center, New York. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes’ style has evolved from classic suits, boots, T-shirts and sneakers to open shirts and colorful suits. This year, Mendes embraced the oversized costume trend in an all-white look while embracing the shirtless costume trend a day later with an all-black Michael Kors ensemble at the Met Gala. It’s good to see that Mendes has taken the time this year to come out of his shell and have more fun with what he’s wearing.



Shawn Mendes at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. September 12, 2021. CREDIT: Jeremy Smith / imageSPACE / MEGA

Timothée Chalamet

The “Dune” actor has always been considered a style star since he first walked the red carpet. A standout look this year was his black industrial-inspired suit from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2022 Men’s Collection. The suit was adorned with silver zipper details placed on the sleeves of the jacket and down the length of the pants. The actor paired the look with silver chain jewelry. Let’s not forget either his shiny black suit by French designer Haider Ackermann at the Venice Film Festival this summer.



Timothée Chalamet at a special screening of Dune at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on October 18, 2021. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Dan Levy

The “Schitt’s Creek” star entered this year’s awards season with expert level of finesse. Maison Valentino appeared to be the favorite choice for the actor, who wore an Italian brand’s blue suit at the Emmys and a yellowish-green suit at the Golden Globes at home. The gorgeous cream suit he wore to The Row’s SAG Awards and Loewe’s impressive look at this year’s Met Gala are also unforgettable.



Dan Levy at the 2021 SAG Awards. CREDIT: Matt Martin / SAG Awards

BTS

While 2020 forced the popular K-Pop group to press from a distance, this year marked the return of the ultra-stylish gentlemen to the red carpet. The boys always seem to serve a certified style, wearing an array of colorful ensembles. During the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, some members, like BTS’s Park Ji-min, opted for a fun but formal costume, while the Rap Monster member wore a more casual sweatshirt, pants and bucket hat. The band’s style really reflects what’s hot in menswear right now, including pieces like colorful sneakers and cool cardigans.



BTS on the 2021 Jingle Ball red carpet. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency

Bad bunny

Always known for his eccentric style, the Puerto Rican artist is known to go all out when dressing. For the Grammy’s 2021, Bad Bunny wore a full Burberry by Riccardo Tisci look, Bonnie Clyde “Shy Guy” frames, Departamento boots in collaboration with Premiata, and accessorized with an endearing yellow sunflower. The “La Anoche de Anoche” singer was also seen in a sky blue suit with a white shirt and white shoes at the 2021 Billboard Latin Awards which did not disappoint.



Bad Bunny attends the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of the Recording Academy

Jason Sudeikis

An unlikely mention for this list, but the “Ted Lasso” star made the news because of his character’s shoe play. In Season 2 alone, Lasso could be seen wearing Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG University Blue sneakers, Air Jordan 1 Low Light Smoke Grays, Air Jordan 5s, Nike Daybreak shoes, and Jordan Delta Breathe sneakers. But on the red carpet, Sudeikis did not disappoint this year. Her crowning moment – a powder blue velvet Tom Ford suit with a crisp black bow tie and slicked back hair – a total of 180 compared to her 2021 Golden Globes look (a simple tie-dye hoodie ).



Jason Sudeikis

Jonas hill

Another unlikely name for this list, the “Don’t Look Up” star has killed the fashion game this year. Matching light blue Gucci suits with girlfriend Sarah Brady and endless street style moments this year, Hill has gained an audience of men who appreciate his take on fashion. Who doesn’t like it?



Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady team up in light blue Gucci suits. CREDIT: Splash

Josh o’connor

One of the stars of Netflix’s “The Crown,” O’Connor has had several memorable fashion moments this year. From his Golden Globes look at home to his Emmys look he loves or hates, O’Connor is a budding fashion darling. He’s also been seen in a few projects with designer Jonathan Anderson as his final muse for Loewe, most recently attending the brand’s Miami party for Art Basel.



CREDIT: Credit: William Waterworth to MICHELE FILOMENO

Lewis hamilton

The Formula 1 driver has always loved fashion. His successful collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger brought his style sensibility to the masses. One of his best style moments included a Tommy Hilfiger suit at the 2019 Met Gala. Earlier this year, Hamilton showed up in an electric blue suit at the WSJ Innovator Awards. We can’t wait to see more of him.