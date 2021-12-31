OSU Men’s Basketball: With more players, Beavers find way to win at home against Utes | Basketball

Fell to just nine players available Thursday night at home against Utah after losing three to COVID protocols, the state of Oregon did not flinch.

The Beavers regained their offense, overcame the Utes’ solid shots for the first 30 minutes, then found a way to finish and capitalize on the little push of momentum they created.

Jarod Lucas had 25 points and Warith Alatishe added a career-high 16 points, five rebounds and five steals, as OSU held on for an 88-76 win in a men’s basketball game Pac -12 at the Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers (3-10, 1-2) only had six players for Wednesday’s practice and it wasn’t certain they had the minimum seven needed to play the next day.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said his team had faced downsizing from a team that had already lost three stock players for various reasons. He said he was proud of the players for the way they handled adversity, which included Utah (8-5, 1-2) who never left until the final seconds.

What has cost us in the past is when we have fragmented, and these guys have unfortunately learned a lot of lessons, Tinkle said. But they learned them and they stayed together.

OSU junior goalie Dexter Akanno added: I think that just speaks to the character and motivation of our guys for this game and for moving forward. We have a great group of guys who are keen to work and ready to work.

Dashawn Davis was instrumental in helping the Beavers shoot better than 50% for the third game in a row. The junior goalie had 13 points and eight assists with five rebounds and two steals.

Big man Roman Silva added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks and Akanno 10 points.

Guard David Jenkins Jr. had 22 points, including five 3-pointers, for Utah.

Utah quickly reduced their deficit by nine points at halftime. The Utes drove 10-4, with five Both Gach points, to come close to three. Branden Carlsons scored 3 points with 16:33 remaining, which made Utah 10 of 16 deep, making it a one-point game. (The Utes would only go 2 of 11 of 3 the rest of the way.)

Oregon State retaliated with a 9-2 stretch, which Alatishe started with a reverse pose and topped off with a short float to reduce the advantage to eight.

The visitors then closed within three minutes before Glenn Taylor Jr. hit a corner 3 which was the product of a good perimeter ball swing.

Silva hooked one, Akanno scored from a backhand and Taylor led for two more with 7:21 remaining to reduce the lead to 10.

Utah, who struggled with the ball again, didn’t come close to seven until the final 90 seconds.

Lucas had made 18 consecutive free throws before missing out ahead of a 1-1 opportunity with OSU up nine with 1:27 to go. The Utes then closed within six minutes when Jenkins was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made it all three to the line.

The Beavers made 10 of 13 at the foul line from there to clinch a second straight win.

Utah was 22 of 42 from the floor in the middle of the second half, but finished just 3 of 16 for 25 of 58 (43.1%). OSU finished 20 of 32 in the first half and 34 of 61 (55.7) for the game, beating the Utes for the fifth consecutive time.

In previous games the guys might have thought twice before shooting a 3 or maybe a midrange jumper, Lucas said of his team. But the guys from the last two games are really shooting the ball with a lot of confidence. And I think that was really important for us, to shoot the ball with a lot of confidence and to play with our swagger. We know how good we are and how good we can be.

Lucas 25 (one of his career highs) has followed games 25 and 24 in the last two games.

Due to minor injuries this summer, he didn’t have as many field opportunities as he wanted. Now healthier and getting shot, Lucas says he’s comfortable.

I think it’s the reps and also having teammates who really trust me and having Coach Tinkle and the rest of the staff who really trust me. he said.

Oregon state forced Utah to make 20 turnovers, tying their season high. The Utes haven’t had more than 12 turnovers in their last nine games and are averaging 10.8.

We feel like we have good athleticism and length, and overall we haven’t always had everyone ready to play, Tinkle said. I thought our guys were engaged, we were active. We’re working on it every day in the practice where our D aide needs to be, our hands high and active on and off the ball. Tonight the guys did an exhibition with it.

Shooting 62.5% from the ground helped the Beavers secure their best score in the first half of the season and a 47-38 lead at the break.

The Oregon States offensive rushed early, as the Beavers started 6 of 10 from the ground to lead 15-8 after a steal and transition basket from Alatishe. OSU took a 20-11 lead over a 3-point Akanno.

The Beavers were leading 29-25 before Lucas hit a stretch. The junior goalie scored the first seven points, including a 3-point one, in a 9-0 streak that gave the home team 13 points. Shortly after, Maurice Calloo scored a 3 point to make it a 14 point game.

Jenkins scored seven points, including two to 3 points, in the final three minutes of half-time to reduce the lead to nine at half-time and give him 13 for the game.

Lucas had 14 points and Davis 11 at halftime.

Utah recorded 11 first-half turnovers, which Oregon State turned into 12 points. OSU has only had three turnovers.

Jesse Sowa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.