Sofia Vergara beats the winter blues in a cobalt dress and rising silver platforms





Sofia Vergara went glamorous for a stylish social media post, with matching shoes. the Modern family star posed on Instagram Stories behind the scenes of a new project, wearing a bright blue dress. The cobalt number featured long 3/4 sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline and a knee-length silhouette. Vergara wore no accessories, allowing the dress to make the brightest statement. She also played around with Instagram filters, adding a sticker and a Shooting Time filter that made her hair color change. More news on shoes Sofia Vergara poses for an Instagram story. – Credit: Courtesy of Instagram Courtesy of Instagram When it comes to shoes, the Hot pursuit actress opted for imposing platform sandals. His pair featured metallic silver leather uppers, as well as chunky wedge soles. The pair also featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When paired with Vergaras Edge, the shoes gave it an elegant look. Platform heels are a cutting edge trend this season, due to their chunky soles that provide comfort and increased height. Vergara is no stranger to platforms, having worn many styles for years, in fact wearing her same metallic pair to celebrate the holidays earlier this month. In addition to the actress, Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada platform boots have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks. For shoes, the Griselda actress favor sandals and pumps with a high platform. Along with the stiletto and block heel styles, its rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chlo boots, and Puma sneakers. Vergaras is also a fashion mainstay, chosen by Dolce & Gabbana as brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own clothing line available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to donating glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of glasses sold. (RestoringVision is a non-profit organization that empowers people by helping millions of people around the world regain their sight.) The story continues Elevate your winter looks with stylish platforms like Vergara. To buy: platforms, $. To buy: platforms, $. To buy: platforms, $. Click on the gallery to view Vergaras street style transformation over the years. Launch gallery: The evolution of Sofia Vergara’s street style over the years The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

