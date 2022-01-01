Hold the men’s and women’s junior world championships together

From loss and disappointment often comes an opportunity.

Now let’s see if the world of international hockey is creative and smart enough to embrace it.

The lessons, after all, were clearly there to be learned by the bureaucrats and leaders of the International Ice Hockey Federation over the past month in the wake of decisions that ultimately wiped out several events on the calendar.

First there was the announcement that even if the Men’s World Under-20 Competition – known as the World Junior Championship – would go ahead as planned in Edmonton and Red Deer, several other tournaments would be canceled. Not postponed, but canceled altogether.

The root of the problem was the spread of the Omicron variant which, the IIHF claimed, made participation in several international tournaments too dangerous. But not, apparently, the income-friendly junior world championships.

In another time, maybe the IIHF Mandarins would have gotten away with it, but not now.

One of the canceled events was the Women’s World Under-18 Competition in Sweden, for the second year in a row. The world junior championships, meanwhile, had been allowed to run both years, and it only took a few hours for progressive hockey players around the world to smell a rat. Or, more precisely, a double standard.

And they were right. Why could a men’s Under-20 event be safe to play, but not a similar women’s event? (The IIHF does not sanction a women’s under-20 competition.) Or was it not a matter of health and safety at all?

“The IIHF prioritized / hosted top division men’s events during the pandemic, but premier division women’s events were canceled again. UNACCEPTABLE, ”tweeted American star Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Slowly it became clear that it was about money. The World Junior Tournament is one of the biggest money-makers in the IIHF, and it was too expensive for some federations to run less lucrative events, especially at a time when COVID-19 was increasing the cost of football. holding of competitions.

IIHF boss Luc Tardif launched a public relations offensive in an attempt to justify the differential treatment, but it largely fell flat. Tardif was trying to sell something he could have sold ten years ago, but can’t anymore.

A few days later, Omicron also killed the world junior championships. At the same time, the NHL decided not to send its players to the Olympic Games in China and postponed several games in Canada and the United States. It could have been a bit of a hiatus for Tardif et al, which made it easier for the IIHF to claim the women’s Under-18 tournament would not have survived anyway.

Nonetheless, it clearly highlighted the divergence between the way the world body views men’s and women’s events, which is remarkable given that the IIHF has hosted women’s world championships for more than three decades.

So what to do now?

The IIHF is unlikely to make the same mistake. If the world junior championships take place next winter, you can bet there will be concrete plans to ensure that the women’s under-18 tournament goes as planned as well. Once burnt, twice shy and all that.

But this is not enough. Maybe it’s time to start making the men’s Under-20 tournament and the Women’s Under-18 tournament have the same priority.

Maybe it’s time to hold them together. As a single event. Why not?

We are told ad nauseam that “growing the game” is a priority for international hockey. What better way to do this than by mixing one of the most prestigious events for young male players with similar competition for women that clearly hasn’t received fair treatment?

Integration occurs throughout the sport. Coyne Schofield wowed everyone when she competed in the fastest skaters competition during the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend. Men and women are inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together. Hayley Wickenheiser and Cammi Granato work in hockey operations for NHL clubs.

It would be easy to apply this thinking to these key international events. After all, the Winter Olympics have hosted both men’s and women’s hockey simultaneously since 1998.

Imagine – in a world without COVID, of course – if you had seen the World Junior and Women’s Under-18 Championships take place at the same time a week ago in Alberta. Part of the reason the world junior championships were held was because they were financially supported by Hockey Canada and the Edmonton Oilers, and that way the women’s event would receive the same kind of support.

You couldn’t say the women’s tournament can’t match. It’s easy to imagine huge crowds coming to watch the Canadian Under-18s play, especially against the Americans. Those crowds would be significantly larger than what you could get for an under-20 men’s game between, say, Slovakia and Switzerland.

In addition, we constantly hear that it is important for weaker countries to play in renowned men’s tournaments such as the World Junior Championships, to strengthen the game at home. The same logic would surely apply to the women’s game, perhaps even more so given that the biggest challenge in international women’s hockey is always to strengthen the depth of the field behind Canada and the United States.

Putting men’s and women’s football on the same international stage, covered by the same television cameras, advances the sport and shares hockey resources more equitably. And men’s football loses nothing.

It is time for the IIHF to start thinking gradually. Enough has already been lost.

Damien Cox is a former Star sports reporter who is currently a Toronto-based freelance columnist. Follow him on Twitter: @DamoSpin