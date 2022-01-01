The best fashion moments of 2021, from Zendaya to Dua Lipa

Well, it happened: 2021. You don’t need me to remind you of a year that will probably be forgotten by many. But good things have happened! Remember the butterfly that landed on Naomi Osaka during her Australian Open match? Or how about the rise of Amanda Gorman? What about every look Zo Kravitz has been seen in when she’s been patted arm in arm with her possibly her boyfriend Channing Tatum? See, there was some good.

But Kravtizs was far from the only one who managed to gain attention for his performance in the style department. In fact, this year was full of style stars who seemed determined to bring it, to the Gabrielle Union / Kirsten Dunst. And as a result, he was brought. Below, 25 of the best looks 2021 has given us.

Symone made his labor indoor debut in the 13th season of RuPauls Drag Race (whose hangar will win) in a dress designed by Michael Brambila and made from Polaroids of herself (but of course), similar to a design Gisele Bndchen wore for SQUIREs October 2004 issue. This entry assured him victory for me.

From the moment legendary author and fashion journalist Andr Leon Talley was announced as the new face of UGG, it was clear the stun gun had been set to 100. And they did, with these images. enchanting.

No red carpet premiere? No worries for Anne Hathaway, who has decided to stage a series of home photos with not one, but three looks. But it’s this Atelier Versace bronze sequin and plunging neckline paired with a high slit that really sells the fantasy.

Kamala harris

Photo via Getty

For her historic swearing-in as Vice President, Kamala Harris opted for a bespoke purple coat and dress personalized by CFDA 2021 American Women’s Designer of the Year winner Christopher John Rogers. By managing to strike the balance of daring without overwhelming, while signaling that Harris was there to serve more than the American people (I’ll see myself).

The crystal mask Meredith Marks wore in the Season 1 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City turned out to be a classic of the immediate camp. More of that energy.

Cynthia Erivo

Photo via Getty

Anything better dressed is remiss not to include Cynthia Erivo, unmatched in her chameleon-like ability to wear just about anything and wear it well. It’s almost like dressing up is as serious as it would be for one of her award-winning performances. And we love him for that. Choosing a favorite is tough, but this electric green Valentino Spring 21 Couture look, with sky-high silver heels) from the Golden Globes is going to land it. I mean, just watch it!

Beyonce

Photo via Getty

Beyoncé in a Schiaparelli custom black ruched leather mini dress and gloves with gold trompe-l’il nails at the Grammys? What more can be said. This look says it all.

Lakeith stanfield

Photo via Getty

An ode to good stitching and great detailing (who doesn’t like plunging V-necks), LaKeith Stanfield gave us’ 70s realism with a modern twist at the Oscars.

Dua Lipa

Photo via Getty

Dua Lipa wearing a Vivienne Westwood couture corseted saffron silk mini dress (with an asymmetrical draped train, nothing less!), Purple faux croc ghillie platforms and Three Row Pearl Choker brands, at the British. To quote Michelle Visage, it’s an iconic fashion moment.

Seth rogen

Photo via Getty

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, an awards show name that will never be an absolute clunker, Seth Rogen did the right thing in a toasted plum velvet Etro suit paired with an electric pink shirt. Everyone says thank you, Seth Rogen.

Bella hadid

Photo via Getty

Tilda swinton

Photo via Getty

Who doesn’t love a glitter sleeve? In a look no mortal could wear, goddess Tilda Swinton wore this custom Haider Ackermann look to the Cannes premiere of The French dispatch.

zendaya

Photo via Getty

Choosing a Zendaya look is a wild ride, but this customized Balmain sculpted leather dress at the Venice Film Festival has to be. Dictionary definition of a movie star.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox at the VMAs brought out the value of see-through dresses in a completely see-through Mugler dress. Definition of manual of understanding and excellence in the task.

Faith

Photo via Getty

A golden jacquard bustier. Flared pants. A crinoline skeleton adorned with layers of feathers covered with gold leaf. A feathered headdress. If designer Harris Reeds’ goal was to get Iman on the best dressed list, then the mission was well done.

Michaela coel

Photo via Getty

Michaela Coel took her Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, looking quite a winner in this custom Christopher John Rogers bralette and draped column skirt.

Daniel craig

Photo via Getty

When Daniel Craig donned this raspberry velvet tuxedo jacket from Anderson & Sheppard, a London-based bespoke boutique and haberdashery, you can better believe I was shaking. Most likely I still am.

Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Lives star and famous idol Bowen Yang earned his place on the list with this hot pink look from that sadly cut-for-time sketch Costco Meeting, from the season’s episode hosted by Kim Kardashian. You just can’t go wrong with hot pink latex shorts and a matching crop top under a jacket.

Sarah jessica parker

Photo via Getty

Of all the spoiled And just like that looks we’ve been treated to, none felt more uniquely Carrie than this baby blue Norma Kamali bodycon dress.

Lee pace

Photo via Getty

65 Actor Lee Pace wore this Zegna top paired with bespoke burnt orange silk-faille pants (his hip generously exposed) on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where he revealed that he had built his house by hand. A most pleasant moment.

Angelina Jolie

Photo via Getty

Hair extensions debacle aside, Angelina Jolies welcome red carpet return was done with a bang in this gorgeous statuesque Versace gown in platinum silver with a cinched cut. and draped waist to boot.

Garcelle turned out to be the Real Beverly Hills Housewivesis best dressed in this stunning Monique Lhuillier sequined dress for the reunion of the shows. Opulence perfected.

Lady Gaga

Photo via Getty

You didn’t think we forgot her, did you? While she’s given us plenty of street style looks, from Valentino to Christopher John Rogers, her best shot of the year has to be the Gucci Spring 2022 purple chiffon dress she wore at the Gucci House world premiere. Gucci for Gucci? Innovative. When you look this good in it, it’s ironically fair.

Gabrielle Union

Photo via Getty

Glamor and unabashed glee was the goal, and they pulled it off in spades, Gabrielle Union and stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. This Valentino Haute Couture neon look, worn by Union at the Fashion Awards, is the ultimate proof that maximalism is not to be feared.

Yahya Abdul-Matten II

When the material is this good, both the man and the brand (Bottega Veneta) are hard to miss, so it’s no surprise to see Yahya closing the list in an attention-grabbing set at the premiere of Matrix resurrections. A special cry to this cinched waist.