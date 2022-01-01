Giants pick and prediction at Bears Week 17

Giants Joe Judge standing on key hands hips blue hoodie

GIANTS (4-11) at Chicago Bears (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Spread: bear, minus-6

It’s an old football adage that a team that has two quarterbacks really doesn’t have any. And boy, that seems to apply to the Giants right now.

With Daniel jones made for the season, they first turned to Mike glennon to keep them afloat, then to the young Jake fromm to see if he could give them a spark. And now, after the two fail spectacularly, the Giants are heading to Chicago with the intention of playing them both.

I would expect to see both guys play, Giants coach Joe judge said this week. As we went through the game plan, we were obviously going to put different things in brackets. If we think one thing is better for one guy, then one is better for the other guy, well let’s see how they train and how they come into the game.

OK, there’s a good chance the Giants aren’t really playing them both, certainly not in depth. If they couldn’t make the offense work with a quarterback running the show, they were just inviting chaos if they tried to do it with two. It was probably more about keeping them both sharp and giving the judge a week to decide which of the two bad options was… the less worse.

Glennon, the veteran, thinks he is going to start only because he was slightly closer to skill in his three starts. Fromm was a disaster last Sunday in Philadelphia, completing 6 of 17 passes for 25 yards and an ugly interception before being placed on the bench early in the third quarter. Glennon hasn’t been good, but there’s at least a chance he could give the Giants a chance to shake up football a bit against an equally bad Bears team.

Then again, if the Giants are going to win again this season, it surely won’t be their terrible offense that wins them over. They’re statistically the third worst offense in the NFL, but it’s hard to find one that’s actually worse. Within five weeks of the dismissal of the offensive coordinator Jason garrett they’re averaging 11.8 points and 256.5 yards per game.

The word pathetic doesn’t fully describe how bad these numbers are.

With Saquon Barkley and Kenny golladay underperforming, Sterling shepard for the season and rookie Kadarius toney always out, too, no matter who the Giants quarterback is. There isn’t enough quality talent to even move the ball consistently.

And really, it might be better if the Giants lost this game anyway, although that actually depends on your perspective. The Giants, of course, have both their first-round pick in the next draft and the Bears. And while they wouldn’t mind the Bears losing to keep that Top 10 pick, a loss for the Giants could potentially move their own Top 3 pick.

And the closer they get to the top, where the elite pass rushers like the Oregons Kayvon thibodeaux and Michigan Aidan Hutchinson will be available, the better.

But a loss by either team will help, and a win would mean nothing to a team that was heading nowhere, but an offseason of change. It’s such a crazy game the Giants will be playing, at least until their home final against Washington on Sunday, Jan.9. And although they have spoken of not believing in meaningless football, they have certainly been playing the moves lately.

This is probably why bears are so favored. It’s hard to expect more from anything from the Giants, for anyone who still cares.

Choice: Take the Bears, minus the 6 points.

Prediction: Bear 20, Giants 9

My straight record: 10-5

My record against the spread: 8-6-1