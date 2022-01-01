Wild gets Winter Classic dress rehearsal by training at Target Field

The cold wasn’t the only element the Wild had to contend with when players tested the ice at Target Field ahead of the Winter Classic. A Friday afternoon snowfall coincided with their training, adding even more fluff to an outfield already blanketed in white.

“It was a bit funky at first”, the coach Dean Evason noted. “A lot of snow was falling in our eyes and the shields were fogging up. When it stopped snowing there, it got a lot better. It was hard to move the puck over a few drills, but it’s good to ‘have that experience here today if we still have it tomorrow. “

While snow is not in the forecast for Saturday, colder temperatures are.

Goalie Cam Talbot strapped to a waistcoat to protect yourself from the wind, and winger Nick bjugstad threw a hat to cover his ears.

“The rest, the body, the hands were fine”, winger Marcus Foligno noted.

After the team skated, the players asked their families to join them on the ice before the Blues had their own session.

“It’s special”, defender Matt Dumba noted. “The Winter Classic, there is so much involved and what’s in it and being able to share that with your family, it’s just a really special time.”

Brodin update

The Wild are still waiting to see if the defender Jonas Brodin will play in the Winter Classic, Evason said. Brodin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered protocols on Tuesday after his result was confirmed. On Wednesday, the NHL shortened the isolation period for positive players to five days.

“We expect it is not [playing]”Said Evason.” If he’s there, that will be a huge bonus. “

If Brodin is absent, Calen addison will fit into the alignment.

To stay together

Foligno called the Wild coaches’ new contracts “well deserved”.

Evason and all his staff have been given three-year contracts, extensions announced by the team on Thursday.

“I speak on behalf of all the guys working in this dressing room has been great,” said Foligno, who is in his first season as an assistant captain. “There’s a reason we’re at the top of the league. Obviously that’s a big credit to both teams. But the coaches just seem to get it. We have a self-respecting squad, and that’s great to say. ‘to have [Evason] here for a long time. “

Schedule change

Two other Wild games in Canada have been postponed due to attendance restrictions: Monday in Ottawa and Jan. 12 in Edmonton. That’s seven games in total that need to be rescheduled, including four on the road in Canada.

General manager Bill Guerin makeup games for the Wild are expected to start appearing in mid-January. After the Winter Classic, the next Wild game is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.

Unveiling of the list

No 2022 Olympian will compete in the Winter Classic, after the NHL chose not to send its players to Beijing for the next Winter Games. But another group of skaters bound for Beijing will be at Target Field on Saturday, when the U.S. Women’s Olympic team roster is officially announced.

The team will be presented in an on-ice ceremony during the second intermission. Earlier this month, the roster was reduced to the Olympic size of 23 players. Nine of them have ties to Minnesota: Maddie rooney (Andover / Minnesota Duluth), Lee stecklein (Roseville / Gophers), Megan Bozek (Gophers), Hannah brandt (Hauts Vadnais / Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth / Gophers), Amanda kessel (Gophers), Murphy Abbey (Gophers), Kelly pannek (Plymouth / Gophers) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior / Gophers).

The group has been training together at Blaine’s Super Rink since October, and all 23 members are expected to be at Target Field.

Editor Rachel Blount contributed to this notebook