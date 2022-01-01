Fashion
Wild gets Winter Classic dress rehearsal by training at Target Field
The cold wasn’t the only element the Wild had to contend with when players tested the ice at Target Field ahead of the Winter Classic. A Friday afternoon snowfall coincided with their training, adding even more fluff to an outfield already blanketed in white.
“It was a bit funky at first”, the coach Dean Evason noted. “A lot of snow was falling in our eyes and the shields were fogging up. When it stopped snowing there, it got a lot better. It was hard to move the puck over a few drills, but it’s good to ‘have that experience here today if we still have it tomorrow. “
While snow is not in the forecast for Saturday, colder temperatures are.
Goalie Cam Talbot strapped to a waistcoat to protect yourself from the wind, and winger Nick bjugstad threw a hat to cover his ears.
“The rest, the body, the hands were fine”, winger Marcus Foligno noted.
After the team skated, the players asked their families to join them on the ice before the Blues had their own session.
“It’s special”, defender Matt Dumba noted. “The Winter Classic, there is so much involved and what’s in it and being able to share that with your family, it’s just a really special time.”
Brodin update
The Wild are still waiting to see if the defender Jonas Brodin will play in the Winter Classic, Evason said. Brodin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered protocols on Tuesday after his result was confirmed. On Wednesday, the NHL shortened the isolation period for positive players to five days.
“We expect it is not [playing]”Said Evason.” If he’s there, that will be a huge bonus. “
If Brodin is absent, Calen addison will fit into the alignment.
To stay together
Foligno called the Wild coaches’ new contracts “well deserved”.
Evason and all his staff have been given three-year contracts, extensions announced by the team on Thursday.
“I speak on behalf of all the guys working in this dressing room has been great,” said Foligno, who is in his first season as an assistant captain. “There’s a reason we’re at the top of the league. Obviously that’s a big credit to both teams. But the coaches just seem to get it. We have a self-respecting squad, and that’s great to say. ‘to have [Evason] here for a long time. “
Schedule change
Two other Wild games in Canada have been postponed due to attendance restrictions: Monday in Ottawa and Jan. 12 in Edmonton. That’s seven games in total that need to be rescheduled, including four on the road in Canada.
General manager Bill Guerin makeup games for the Wild are expected to start appearing in mid-January. After the Winter Classic, the next Wild game is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.
Unveiling of the list
No 2022 Olympian will compete in the Winter Classic, after the NHL chose not to send its players to Beijing for the next Winter Games. But another group of skaters bound for Beijing will be at Target Field on Saturday, when the U.S. Women’s Olympic team roster is officially announced.
The team will be presented in an on-ice ceremony during the second intermission. Earlier this month, the roster was reduced to the Olympic size of 23 players. Nine of them have ties to Minnesota: Maddie rooney (Andover / Minnesota Duluth), Lee stecklein (Roseville / Gophers), Megan Bozek (Gophers), Hannah brandt (Hauts Vadnais / Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth / Gophers), Amanda kessel (Gophers), Murphy Abbey (Gophers), Kelly pannek (Plymouth / Gophers) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior / Gophers).
The group has been training together at Blaine’s Super Rink since October, and all 23 members are expected to be at Target Field.
Editor Rachel Blount contributed to this notebook
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/wild-gets-winter-classic-dress-rehearsal-by-practicing-at-target-field/600131754/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]