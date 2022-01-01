



Actress Rebel Wilson is already in 2022! The “Pitch Perfect” star is already ringing New Years in Australia, where she dazzled fans in a gold long-sleeved dress while holding a glass of champagne. She captioned the image, “Start the new year strong!” “HAPPY NEW YEAR, legends, from below! Many of her fans and friends have joined in wishing her a happy new year, commenting on her page with “Happy New Year!” messages. “2022 is upon us! »Exclaims the narrator. In the coming year, the actress has her work cut out for her! In 2022, Rebel Wilson will embark on a new adventure! Wilson revealed what she has in store for him in 2022 in a look back at her 2021 highlights. Wilson is co-directing, writing and producing her first feature film, “Girl Group.” “Up next”, Wilson sid, “is the challenge of co-directing my first film, GIRL GROUP, which I also wrote and produced. “We are working with Lionsgte to set up a world class tem for tht bby.” It’s mssive and musical, and I hope it fills the PITCH PERFECT space that you will love and miss! “It was also a huge honor to be named one of the Most Extraordinary Women on the BBC’s Top 100 Women for the Year,” she added. Rebel Wilson Hd A Pretty Gret 2021! Wilson reflected on his various projects during his highlights before declaring “Pece out for 2021”. “It started in Los Angeles with ABC’s POOCH PERFECT, which took me back to my roots of growing up in a dog show family and selling dog products at yellow dog shows,” a- she explained. “Thank you to everyone who made this , sentimental and inclusive show that honored dogs and the people who love them,” said the show’s producer. “THEN we went to the UK to shoot THE ALMOND & THE SEAHORSE with the greatest number of European actors, where I play a very different role than the one you are used to seeing me in…” she continued. “With this movie about the trumtic strand injury, I’m so excited to come back to drmtic cting and show you more of my serious side in the future.” “I feel at home in the UK and love working there with all the brilliantly talented artists that I don’t like and respect,” she added. “THEN I flew to Atlnt to film SENIOR YEAR, a huge incentive comedy for Netflix which will be released in 2022 and bring so much joy and happiness,” she continued. “I’m so proud of my cst team and talented on this one, it’s such a hilarious and thrilling movie that I can’t show you!” “THEN I flew to Rebel Islnd to celebrate my belted 40th birthday, which turned out to be the best week of my life,” she said. “You must rejoice because life is short and all you have to do is love and live it.” “Speaking of love, thank you for joining me on this incredible journey!” she exclaimed. “I am huge fn of you two. In recent years, you have seen how I have thematized my years. “Well, this yer ws The Rinbow Yer… the rinbow lwys pers near the storm. “

