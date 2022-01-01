Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls kill woman, injure 2

Police were investigating shootings at two Las Vegas malls on Friday afternoon, including one on the Strip that left a 66-year-old woman dead.

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in an apparent burglary in the parking lot of the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, Lt. David Valenta of the Metropolitan Police Department said at a press briefing .

A married couple was exiting their vehicle when a thief attempted to steal something, possibly a handbag, from the woman, Valenta said. During a fight, the robber shot the woman. She was taken to the University Medical Center, where she died.

The husband was not injured in the shooting outside the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Valenta said. The police were looking for the gunman, who was believed to be a man.

Investigators said they believed the woman may have been a tourist, he said.

Valenta said there was no immediate threat to the public, but added that it is always a concern when an armed robber is not in custody.

Las Vegas police also responded to reports of another shooting shortly after at Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

According to Metro Lt. Joshua Younger, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Round 1, a bowling and entertainment center at the mall.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds, Younger said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said a suspect was not in custody.

“Officers cleaned up the mall and determined that the violence was contained in the business of the first round. The remaining businesses in the mall are open, ”Younger said.

Witnesses said the shooting sparked panic among buyers.

Siblings Angel and Yarely Cisneros said they were in an arcade at the mall when the shots rang out.

“We were just relaxing in the arcade, just playing, and all of a sudden we hear gunshots,” Angel said. “Everyone just ran.”

Yarely said people were in panic as they fled towards the doors of the mall. Some have taken refuge in shops.

“I just tried to stay calm,” she said.

Sisters Ibeth and Lizabeth Gatica were in Meadows Mall with their children when gunshots broke out.

“All the stores turned off their lights and closed their doors,” Ibeth said.

The sisters and left immediately with their children. They described the episode as very scary.

Ceidy Gailedo, 14, had a similar experience, saying she was shopping at a store in the mall “when we heard gunshots, like 10 of them.”

The incidents occurred just hours before a New Year’s Eve celebration that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the Strip.

