Larsa Pippen dazzles in see-through blue dress while promoting The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen blessed her 3M Instagram followers on Thursday by posting two glamorous photos of herself while promoting the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami.

The reality TV star, 47, posed in a see-through blue dress that showed off her legs as she stripped her best model pose for the camera.

Housewife OG captioned the snaps, writing, “A new episode of The Real Housewives of Miami is on @peacocktv, watch it.”

Suddenly, Pippen seemed to be in her spacious walk-in closet, as she pushed her leg forward to reveal the sultry slit on the thighs of her dress.

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend paired the sexy outfit with a pair of white heels.

Larsa also accessorized with a chic basket handbag.

The mother-of-four styled her hair to perfection, letting it fall in loose waves that swept over her shoulder.

In another snap, Pippen can be seen up close as her eyes flirt with the camera through an alluring gaze, revealing her smoky evening makeup and long fingernails.

The star also went for a bit of sparkle to go along with her look, wearing large silver hoops and a diamond necklace.

Fans were delighted with the snaps, with one commenting on “the hot queen” while another called Larsa “every man’s dream woman”.

Larsa has been busy promoting her long-awaited return to the Real Housewives of Miami series, which was dropped on December 16.

She quickly caused controversy on the show by discussing her work on OnlyFans, revealing that she makes $ 10,000 a day on the platform.

Despite the fact that the site is best known for hosting X-rated pictures and videos sold to fans by sex workers and models, Pippeninsisted that she earns her money by posting photos regularly.

“I am posting literally the same things that I would post on Instagram,” she said.

However, many women did not buy Larsa’s story.

“If you make $ 10,000 a day, you show more of it,” Alexia Echevarria said, hinting that Larsa was undressing on the subscription social media platform.

Earlier this year, Larsa also posted an Instagram post stating that OnlyFans is designed to empower women.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Each woman can love and live on her own terms. I want to show women all over the world, wherever they are in life, that they can be sexy and be successful! ‘