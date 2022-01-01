Youre Nuts: Which B1G men’s basketball team is the most fraudulent?

Happy Friday and Happy New Year to all who have fallen here because you are going to have a blast this week. Our typical non-confrontational and often complementary style of debate is disappearing and we are speaking out against Big Ten conference frauds at this point in the season.

The B1G as a whole isn’t too hot, and there are a few teams skating sterling records who will soon see this mirage crumble during the conference. Well tell yourself who they are momentarily.

Last week, Connor and Justin gave out their vacation sports wishlists, and we asked you which one seemed more reasonable / likely to happen. While that was highly subjective, Connors’ list (healthy Ohio State Hoops, Ohio State Sweet Sixteen, Albert Pujols back in St. Louis) narrowly won. Coal for both guys came in second, and frankly, I thought that option would win as soon as we included it as a pick.

After 32 weeks:

Connor-16

Justin – 10

Other- 4



(There were two links)

As previously stated, called the teams that are obviously not as good as their records have shown so far. There has only been one clear championship-caliber team in the conference so far, and that is Purdue. Other than that, the Big Ten range from they could be really good to this is one of the worst teams I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Question / Prompt of the day: Which B1G basketball team is the biggest fraud?

Connor: Wisconsin

I’ve been going back and forth on the No.24 Badgers (10-2, 1-1) for months now. During the preseason I was really worried that they didn’t have enough offense on this team to stay afloat and even make it into the NCAA tournament, let alone win the Big Ten. Their top four scorers from last season are gone, and no one important has walked through those doors this year. I picked Wisconsin to finish 12th in the conference before the start of the season.

What I hadn’t anticipated was that Jonathan Davis tripled his scoring count and became the goalscorer Wisconsin desperately needed to be able to compete this season. At 20.8 points per game, Davis leads Wisconsin and is third in the Big Ten in ppg. He’s going to make an NBA team very happy next season.

But beyond Davis? Hold your breath because it stinks. Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer Brad Davison is averaging 14.5 points per game with 37% overall shots and 34% three-pointers. They’re just double-digit scorers from the Badgers, and as a unit they’re shooting just over 40% as a team. KenPom ranks the Wisconsins defense as the 39th best in the country, which is solid, but probably not enough to cover the rest of their shortcomings.

Greg Gards’ side had solid wins in the non-conference against No.12 Houston, St. Marys, Georgia Tech, and Marquette, yes. And those wins will likely make the difference when they make the NCAA tournament as 10 seeds in a few months with their 9-11 or 10-10 B1G record.

They’ve really struggled with lower level competition recently, beating Illinois State (KenPom 199) by 4 and Nicholls State (KenPom 212) by 3, although the latter was without Davis. Still, shouldn’t this team easily send Nicholls State even without Davis?

Wisconsins’ next six games will likely determine their fate in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, as these are all games the Badgers could potentially lose.

At No. 3 Purdue

Iowa

In Maryland

No. 13 State of Ohio

To the northwest

No. 10 Michigan State

I don’t want people to think I’m hammering Wisconsin into the ground, because I’m not. I think they are a tournament team. But they won’t stay in the AP poll for too long, and they won’t win the Big Ten.

Justin: Minnesota

Once the conference game starts and the teams start playing with other Big Ten teams night after night, the real strong teams start to stand out and the contenders get really focused. For me, the main contender for the conference is Minnesota.

Minnesota were supposed to be one of the worst if not the worst team in the conference and they proved many of those opponents wrong with their start. The Gophers are 10-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten to start the season.

The problem is their schedule. The best team they’ve beaten is Michigan and the Wolverines are drowning right now, falling completely out of the Top 25 and are now 7-5 after losing to UCF on Thursday night 85-71. The Gophers also beat Pittsburgh and Mississippi State; Pitt is 5-8 and Minnesota beat them by just one point and Mississippi State is 10-3 with their best wins against Arkansas and Richmond.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love this Gopher team and I think they play with incredible energy and do things the right way, and their first two conference games have been awesome. As I mentioned, they beat Michigan impressively and lost to Michigan State, but only by eight points.

I love the list of transfers they’ve put together and Ben Johnson is a coach who I think is going to hang around for a while. The problem for the Gophers is simply the Big Ten. Their next five games will go to Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa and Penn State. That 10-1 record can take a big hit very quickly. They are also scheduled to play twice in Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana. They avoid playing Purdue twice, but that’s about the only bright spot.

Six of the 10 wins at the start of the season were single digits. It’s inevitable that the Gophers will drop some of these conference games and if they get a punch in the mouth early with a brand new team full of transfers and a new coach, it could get ugly fast.

I support them though and hope they prove me wrong. They are a fun team playing with nothing to lose.