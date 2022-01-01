Betty Whites’ Fashion Evolution Over the Years: Pictures





Gone, but never forgotten. Today, the death of Betty Whites shocked the nation, leaving much to reflect on the lives of Hollywood icons and their many memorable red carpet moments. the Daddy’s Girls star, who would have turned 100 on January 17, died at her home on Friday, December 31, 99. According to the LAPD in a statement toWe, his death appears to be a natural cause of death without proof of a criminal act. Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said. People in a press release on Friday. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. White got his start in the entertainment industry at the modest age of eight, working in radio. It was in 1949 that she began to co-host Hollywood on TV alongside Al Jarvis, who paved the way for his first TV series titledLife with Elisabeth for which she won an Emmy. A ton of career change opportunities have followed suit, two of which you probably know very well: her role as Sue Ann Nivens inThe Mary Tyler Moore Showand then, of course, her character Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.These two concerts that barely scratch the surface of White’s successful career have earned him Emmys. With a life in entertainment comes a ton of red carpet appearances. Over the years, the five-time Emmy Award winner has mastered the art of dressing on the red carpet, frequently adopting bold colors and eye-catching patterns. Judging by her appearance over the years, it’s clear that the actress loved sequins and metallic details. Take her dress from the 1986 Emmy Awards, for example, which epitomizes the aesthetic of white women’s fashion. She accepted her Emmy for Remarkable Leading actress for her role inDaddy’s Girlswearing a lavender sequined dress with sheer sleeves. The number easily goes down in history as one of its most fabulous numbers. To celebrate the lively life of whites, We weekly Stylish takes a look back at some of the best fashion moments from beloved actresses from the 60s to the 2010s. Check them out ahead of time.

