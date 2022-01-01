Fashion fell for Blackpink in 2021





Other than their army of dedicated fans, the Blinks, no one loved Blackpink more in 2021 than the fashion industry. Lisa, Ros, Jisoo, and Jennie have long been designer favorites, but they’ve been front and center this year like never before. Each member brought something different to the conversation. Whether it was Ros becoming the first K-Pop star to dazzle at the Met Gala or Lisa launching her solo career with a vintage video that broke the internet, they helped bring the year to life in style. Thanks to their respective contracts, the girls have a special place during fashion week. During the Cruise 2022 Collections in June, Jisoo thrilled fans at the Diors Destination Show at the Panathenaic Stadium in Greece by offering a preview of the Maria Grazia Chiuris Collection moments before she stepped onto the podium. Her refined white linen dress, paired with the brand’s hybrid sneaker ankle boots, captured the vibe of the Chiuris runway and its sporty Greco-Roman influences. During the Chanel spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Jennie returned to the front row in a look that showcased everything young and playful about the 111-year-old house. Sure, she could’ve worn a little black jacket, but the Jennies red tweed miniskirt and matching cropped jacket were on and on. Styled to the end with multiple double C necklaces and layered bead sashes, it was Chanel through Gen-Z’s lens and made her stand out in a crowd filled with beautiful brand ambassadors. Ros kept things interesting with several highlight moments, including the launch of her debut single On the Ground and her trending music video, which featured looks from Alex Perry, Re / Done and of course Saint Laurent. A muse for designer Anthony Vaccarello, she joined him at the Met Gala is one of the most alluring looks of the night: a tight LBD amplified by the addition of an oversized white bow and choker dazzling clover motif with hundreds of crystals set against enamel. Of course, jewelry has become a priority for Ros, who has made a lucrative ambassadorial contact with Tiffany and Co. this year as well. No BlackPink discussion would be complete without the group’s rapper Lisa, who cemented her status as queen of the daily dress post. Even with the launch of his solo EP Lalisa to face, she still found time to maintain one of the most compelling Instagram feeds. Filled with plenty of glimpses of Celine’s latest offerings from Hedi Slimane, behind-the-scenes glimpses into the life of a pop superstar, and a glimpse into her ever-changing hair color, she was the follow-up to the essential mode of 2021.

