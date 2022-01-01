Fashion DNA in the genes, uh jeans

Rebecca Chambers wants her students to think twice before choosing the cheapest pants they can find at the mall during the holiday sales.

Before the last bell rang at Shaftesbury High School to signal the start of winter break, Chambers’ portable classroom was filled with masked teenagers concentrating on the various stages of the tedious jeans-making process.

A 16-year-old girl was cutting a paper pattern to produce pants that would be custom-made for her. The peers took turns folding and ironing the raw indigo fabric. Others were at rows of sewing machines sewing what would soon become the pockets of their high-waisted jeans.

Students would mumble or sigh at times for signs of frustration in the midst of the meticulous work that requires a lot of problem solving.

Not only do they learn many practical skills for sewing and making clothes, but they also appreciate the amount of work involved in the clothes they wear, Chambers said.

The textile teacher wants his students to ask questions, such as: if your pair of jeans cost you $ 30, how is this store still making a profit?

Over the past five years, Manitoba has implemented a new fashion design and technology curriculum for grades 9 to 12 students. Sustainability, citizenship and consumer responsibility are key themes.

Students now experience the fashion industry through design and illustration, marketing and merchandising, while recognizing the influences of environmental and social justice on local communities.

The sector is one of the most polluting sectors on the planet, not far behind the oil and gas industry.

Grade 11 student Alysha Finnson learned everything from the massive amount of clothing that ends up in landfills each year, to the poor conditions garment workers in industrialized countries face in order to make a living.

Being in that class and learning more has changed my perspective a lot, which is why I love shopping at thrift stores so I can reuse stuff and make my own clothes, said Finnson, 16, who signed up. in a home economics course in grade 9. to learn how to fill holes in the fabric.

Like many grade 11 and 12 students who currently make jeans under Chambers supervision, Finnson said she continued to take textile classes because of her respect for her teacher.

So far this semester, the upper class has already designed miniskirts and sewn T-shirts. The jeans project underway is by far the most complex. This year marks the first time Chambers has given its students a difficult technical mission.

I was stuck on this step (bagging) for three days, said Grade 11 student Angelin Hou. While the 16-year-old admitted the project had tested her patience, she said the class was always fun.

Jessica Walker echoed those sentiments during a break from assembling her jeans, which will be of the indigo variety, high waisted and wide leg.

The grade 11 student said she was grateful for being able to attend full-time in-person classes in the fall, after a two-day teaching year in 2020-21.

The onset of the pandemic saw what should have been her first sewing experience called off. The 16-year-old wasn’t able to sew pajama pants in grade 9, so now she’s determined to finish a pair of jeans.

I really appreciate being able to do something more detailed, she added.

If students were to temporarily switch to distance learning in the New Year, Chambers reassured them that they would be able to make up for lost time during lunch hours in the second semester.

The teacher said she saw how beneficial it is for the well-being of the students to do things with their hands.

These students have been strained when it comes to social connection (disruption), the anxieties around COVID and the pressures of having to interact exclusively online for over a year, she said.

I see in them, when they can settle down and work on a project, how much calmer they are.

