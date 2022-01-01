Smartphone co-creation with influencers, fashion designers





2022 will mark a turning point for the adoption of 5G smartphones. With the scale of investments by telecom service providers in 2021, 5G networks are expected to be commercialized in more countries by 2022. This year has started the ball rolling, with incumbents introducing new 5G models and reshaping their portfolios. . At the same time, chip makers have optimized their R&D efforts for 5G processors to improve adoption. As a result, 5G compatible smartphones with cutting edge processors will become more affordable as companies introduce new models in the mid to high end spectrum. Technology is a great leveler. As 5G chipsets democratize, I believe it will cross the threshold of pre-defined price segments and even soon mark a presence in the entry-level smartphone category below 10,000. As the economy recovers in the post-pandemic landscape, consumer preferences are also becoming more evolved and nuanced. Users will demand more flagships with top notch specs like gaming experience, great cameras, fast charging solutions, long battery life or powerful processors. The focus will be more on bringing in flagship product lines for a more sophisticated, universal but superlative experience. With the rise of esports and immersive gaming, performance-driven processors and displays with high refresh rates will experience greater acceptance among gamers. While there will be a certain audience for a holistic, flagship experience for everyday users, smartphone makers will strive to create distinct product lines that satisfy gaming communities with high-end and powerful processors. When it comes to the form factors of the smartphones themselves, we’ve seen a marked shift in preferences. While consumers want advanced processors in their smartphones, at the same time they want them to be lighter and more compact. Achieving this balance is not easy. We will see OEMs investing more in R&D to move from bulky shapes to very thin and thin constructions. Today’s consumers aren’t just looking for products with a superior feature set, but they also want to play an active role in the brand’s journey and evolution. Smartphone brands would like to explore co-creation with consumers to create more creative capital and spur innovation. What we have observed is that young people demand novelty and they want to break the status quo, especially in design. We expect to see more and more collaborations with renowned fashion influencers and designers to breathe new life into the aesthetic. The shortage of chipsets has always been a global problem for several industries, including smartphones. To reduce reliance on global supply chains, more and more smartphone brands will explore partnerships with OEMs and emerging vendors to localize production of chipsets. It will also help stimulate local manufacturing and speed time to market. Some smartphone brands are even developing their chipsets to boost their internal capabilities in a critical area. Finally, I think consumers today want to be part of a connected and intelligent ecosystem that meets all their needs. Smartphones have emerged from being simply a preferred medium for meeting everyday needs with a central core that connects different technological solutions. These include smart displays, wearable devices, hearing aids, smart home, and personal care products. With the power of 5G and IoT, we envision a future where all devices will be interconnected and can be controlled / monitored through a single hub. In such a sense, smartphones will not just be a channel for making connections or connecting you to the outside world. It will act as a command center, efficiently operating all the digital devices in your lifestyle, with just one click. Therefore, it is not enough to be known as a brand of smartphones, but also to evolve into a large-scale technological brand with versatile solutions to enhance daily life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fortuneindia.com/opinion/predictions-2022-smartphone-co-creation-with-influencers-fashion-designers/106570

