The holiday season is Mariah Carey’s time to shine, and this year she’s chosen to celebrate by wearing a glamorous sequin dress in a hot tub, once again. LikePage style six reports that the 52-year-old singer has a tradition of flaunting himself in a designer dress around Christmas while bathing in some sort of body of water.

“#GetFestive #StayFestive,” the mother-of-two wrote earlier this week. “I love you forever Lambily! Thank you to everyone who helps make these miracles happen. # 1 again !!!” In case you missed it, the motive for the celebration was the New York native’s 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” which spent another week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

This year, Carey chose to wear a black Louis Vuitton look, paired with Cyclone sunglasses priced at $ 855. “Only Mariah can wear a dress in the pool and look immaculate in it,” one fan commented on the R&B star’s post. “Many years to come at # 1,” said another for the singer.

Page style six notes that in January 2020, recording artist “Obsessed” shared a similar photo, but instead of surrounding it with a snowy backdrop, she had palm trees and the gorgeous beaches of the Dominican Republic behind her so as she smiled for the camera, arms outstretched with glee. In 2017, a similar concept was also shared on its social media pages.

Elsewhere in the news, Carey grabbed the headlines by suggesting that she and Beyonce should go head-to-headverzuz, with the East Coast native saying she would ‘disrespect herself’ agreeing to compete with Queen B to read more about it here.

