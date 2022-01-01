From corset tops to tie-dye prints: the fashion trends that dominated 2021





2021 was a year of big fashion comebacks and also of some wacky trends to take center stage. While working from home has dominated the scene, ever since celebrities started dating to some extent, so we’ve seen a lot of interesting trends. Whether it’s saying goodbye to skinny jeans or looking for faux leather pants for our wardrobe, the roller coaster of the fashion cycle has been amazing this year. Here are some of the 2021 fashion trends that have restructured the pre-pandemic fashion journal. Here are some trends that have dominated this year.

1. Bright colors Sunny shade, poppin pink, purple red, bright orange and not to mention lime green! Fashion enthusiasts took to these calming colors after the plight of the pandemic subsided. 2. Bold prints Floral, botanical and psychedelic prints jumped this year as they acted as a way to lift people’s spirits amid the pandemic.





3. Shades of ivory Off-white, cream, ivory – the defensive white undertones also had a huge impact on the fashion industry, mid-year. These hues not only reflect warmer temperatures, but also exude versatility and a certain vision of luxury.





4. Animal print Animal print is a trend that never goes out of style. However, it has a certain period when it becomes popular – usually during the winter / fall season. Wildlife motif prints include leopard, cheetah, snow leopard, zebra, tiger, snake and more. This impression usually signifies independence and confidence. 5. Tie-Dye print





This was a major fashion trend that indeed made a splashy comeback in 2020. This style has its roots in the 1960s. This fashion trend signifies comfort, nostalgia, cheerfulness and youth. 6. Funky pants



Mom jeans were the number one denim fashion lovers used to include in their wardrobe. We said goodbye to the beloved Millennial skinny jeans and welcomed boot cuts, wide leg jeans from the 70s, skate jeans from the 90s. Bold print pants have also made their structured place in our. closets. 7. Faux leather pants Along with flared pants and baggy jeans on trend, we have also seen the rise of faux leather pants in 2021. Leather pants have gone out of fashion for a while, but to bring back the glamor, leather pants have gone out of fashion for a while. Dramatic leatherette have been seen in full swing this year. ; and if you are also someone to follow the trend, you must have at least three to four pairs of leather pants in your wardrobe. 8. Corset tops This close-fitting silhouette was one of the big fashion trends for the year 2021. Corset tops weren’t completely out of trend but became much more popular at the end of 2021. 9. Awesome personalized jewelry

Mismatched jewelry, chunky monochrome rings, chunky chains, stone necklaces, gold jewelry, scrunchies, fancy beads, chunky colorful bracelets – were some of the popular jewelry trends of 2021. 10. Thick loafers





When it came to shoes, sneakers and killer heels were almost nowhere to be found and were replaced by chunky and chunky chain sandals, also known as moccasins. Bringing back the days of Charlie Chaplin, spectacular voluminous loafers were popping up everywhere, becoming the most popular shoes of 2021. With contributions from ANI.

