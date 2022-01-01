



Adamari Lpez outshines Maribel Guardia, both in an elegant red dress | Special: Instagram In a real duel of beauties, Adamari lopez Yes Guard Maribel They posed in elegant red dresses and while both looked stunning, the charismatic Puerto Rican eclipsed the charming Costa Rican with her exquisite Christmas outfit. Adamari lopez looked spectacular on the recent hit morning show Today wearing a passionate red dress that accentuated her sculptural figure and left her shapely legs exposed. The actress and presenter of 50 years She wore a deep neck sleeveless pencil dress with a deep side slit from Pinkapple Dresses which she accessorized with long earrings, tall gold sandals, and a traditional Christmas hat. The artist from Humacao, Porto Rico, wasted her incomparable beauty on the forums of Telemundo wearing her golden hair in balmy days with a side parting and metallic makeup that showcased her tanned cheeks and nude lips. Continue reading: Andrea Legarreta turns 30 with a mini shirt dress and high boots The singer’s ex-wife, Luis Fonsi, is one of the most beloved presenters on Hispanic television and since the premiere of the hit show Hoy Da has captivated Latino audiences dressed in exclusive and exquisite outfits from renowned fashion designers. Guard Maribel He published a family photograph through his social networks in which he is seen wearing an elegant red dress hugging his stylized figure accompanied by his wishes for his millions of followers. Continue reading: Thala shows off her shapely legs like an adorable little doll in a blue skirt The actress, presenter and singer of 62 years old She posed captivatingly from her luxurious residence wearing a long-sleeved V-neck pencil dress complemented by gold earrings and tall red strappy sandals. The former beauty queen of Saint Joseph, Costa RicaShe wasted her innate flirtation, showing off her long slicked jet black hair and smoky makeup that showcased her tanned cheeks and delicate red lips. Ex-partner of Jeanne Sebastien She is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in show business and throughout her long artistic career she has won over audiences with her undeniable talent, charismatic personality, stunning beauty and sculptural figure. Adamari Lpez and Maribel Guardia are hugely popular on social media and often share their favorite poses dressed in classic, romantic, dramatic and edgy outfits, eliciting sighs and praise among their millions of admirers.

