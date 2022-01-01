A Buyer’s Guide to the Best Bags for Men | Men’s fashion





It’s time to see a bag as more than just a receptacle for your belongings, it should be seen as part of your outfit, like everything you wear. A backpack worn on both shoulders is a softer choice for your back. It also works on a bike and is roomy enough for a day at the office followed by a trip to the supermarket. Go for a bright print for more cheerfulness, or a dark color to make sure your bag goes with anything. Singer Harry Styles and footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin recently carried handbags. You can explore this avant-garde trend by renting Loewes Puzzle, a modern classic regardless of your gender. Buying used bags means getting a label like Off-White for less. An army surplus satchel is part of the camo trend and is also a great way to bring the groceries home. Lauren Cochrane To buy Padded backpack, 95, eastpak x ram, brownsfashion.com

Lift up an all-black outfit with a bold graphic print. Recycled nylon tote bag, 39, archet.com

This versatile bag folds into a handy pouch. Vegan backpack, 175, allycapellino.fr

Store your laptop in style in this water-repellent carry bag. Rent Givenchy Antigona U bag, from $ 129.58 for four days, selfridgesrental.com

Upgrade your sling bag game with some serious gear. Loewe Puzzle bag,cocoon.club

99 per month with two swaps. Make it the centerpiece of your going out look or dress it up with jeans and sneakers. Giant Burberry tote, from 121 for four days, hurrcollective.com

A roomy tote will double as a chic weekend bag during the holiday season. Ecrevasse Military bag, 19.49, surplusandlost.co.uk

Store all your essentials in a proven army surplus bag. Off-white drawstring, 159.99, vestiairecollective.com

Elevate your sweatpants with this stylish alternative to a regular gym bag. Palace backpack, 100, depop.com

An elegant option for transporting your gym kit.

