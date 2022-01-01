Fashion
Rebel Wilson already kills 2022 in shimmering gold dress
Actress Rebellious wilson it’s already in 2022!
The Pitch Perfect actress is already celebrating New Years in Australia, where she amazed fans in a glittering gold long-sleeved dress while holding a glass of what appears to be champagne.
Start the New Year with a bang! she captioned the Photo. HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from below!
Many fans and friends took a moment to celebrate the New Year with her, flooding her page with Happy New Year comments! Here we are in 2022!
The actress certainly has a lot to look forward to for the coming year!
Rebel Wilson takes up a new challenge in 2022!
In a look back at her highlights of 2021, Wilson revealed what she has in store for him in 2022. Wilson will be co-directing her very first film, titled Girl Group, which she also writes and produces.
The next challenge is to co-direct my first film, GIRL GROUP, which I also wrote and produce, Wilson shared. We were currently making a world class team for this baby with Lionsgate. It’s massive and musical and hopefully will fill that PITCH PERFECT space that I know you love and miss!
She also mentioned that it was also a huge honor to be named to the BBC’s 100 Best Women of the Year list among Absolutely Extraordinary Women.
Rebel Wilson had a pretty good 2021!
During his highlights, Wilson revisited his various projects before saying Peace out for 2021.
It started in Los Angeles with POOCH PERFECT for ABC, taking me back to my roots of growing up in a dog showing family and selling dog products from a yellow trailer at dog shows, she said. share. Thank you to everyone who took part in this , sentimental and inclusive show that celebrated dogs and the people who love them.
THEN off to the UK to film THE ALMOND & THE SEAHORSE with a dream cast of European actors and where I play a very different role than what you are used to seeing me in, did- She keeps. I’m so excited to get back to drama with this traumatic brain injury film and to show you my serious side even more in the future.
The UK is my ancestral homeland and I still feel at home there and love working there with all the brilliantly talented artists that I adore and respect, she added.
THEN I traveled to Atlanta to film SENIOR YEAR, the massive cheerleader comedy for Netflix coming in 2022 to spread so much joy and heart, she continued. I’m so proud of my talented actors and my crew on this one, it’s such a funny and heartwarming movie that I’m so happy to share with you!
THEN I headed off to Rebel Island to celebrate my late 40th birthday, which was literally the best week of my life, she shared. You have to celebrate life is short and you just have to love it and live it.
Speaking of love, thank you all for living this epic year with me! she concludes. I love you. Do you know how I’ve themed my years in recent years? Well, this year was the year of the rainbow after the storm always comes the rainbow.
