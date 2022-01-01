What’s new in men’s fashion for 2022





How you can create the latest looks on a budget. # k5soiree

SEATTLE What’s old is new for ’22. “Things get recycled over and over again,” said Gary Foy, retail operations training manager at Evergreen Goodwill. We took to Goodwill’s huge location in Dearborn to create our own versions of the menswear forecast for 2022, as a recent Vogue magazine article shows. “A lot of designers are remaking old styles into new ones,” Foy said, “and here you have the originals, the vintage pieces themselves.” According to Vogue, green tones are in order for the New Year. Pink is hot too, and the assorted rose selections display confidence and creativity. Vogue says to stand tall in the New Year with what fashionistas call a “male heel”, essentially high heel boots for men. If your size fits the small size, do not hesitate to browse the women’s section to widen your selection. The sweater cardigan is back. Or maybe he never left. “Vests never go out of style,” Foy said. This time, sweater vests are optional for T-shirts. Free those bare arms anytime of the year. Vogue also highlights what’s known as the “party boy” style, which consists of bright, daring, even brilliant choices. Everything is fine. But if you’re more of a man in black, the magazine says it’s your year, and we’ve found Goodwill to be a cheap treasure chest of stylish options. Foy said, “I think if you did and it’s a little tighter than usual, you’ll look awesome. Black from head to toe. Go for it.” When you shop at Goodwill, your purchases support free job training and other programs in our community. In addition, you are doing your part for the environment by reducing waste. “You are shopping for a specific purpose,” Foy said. Whatever your style, you can probably find your 2022 inspiration and make it a very fashionable reality at Goodwill.

