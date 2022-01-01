The best midi dresses for women for all occasions

The best midi dresses for women are by far one of the most polished wardrobe pieces you will ever own. With slip-on appeal, a midi dress needs minimal styling, making it perfect for busy mornings and days without wearing anything.

Flattering and so elegant, a midi dress goes very well day and night. Comfortable enough for lounging but stylish enough to dress for the evening, the best midi dresses will suit any occasion. Neither too long nor too short, a midi dress flatters any figure sitting well between your knees and ankles, providing the perfect opportunity to show off your best winter boots, too.

We’re convinced that every capsule wardrobe needs a midi dress – or more – and if you stick to classic prints and colors like flowers and polka dots, these dresses are guaranteed to never go out of style. “Our fashion habits have certainly changed over the past year with environmentally conscious shoppers looking to invest in basic clothes that can work for the office and on weekends and this is where the dress goes. midi really excels, “said Paula Moore, fashion director at woman & home. .

A midi dress can also be a must have all year round. Opt for shorter sleeves in summer and layer a thin turtleneck during a cold snap or add a stylish cardigan for extra warmth. When it comes to your shoes, you can step up the feminine dress with stompy boots or add a sporty touch with the best white sneakers. Not to mention swap in for killer heels for the evening. There isn’t a pair of shoes that doesn’t go with your midi dresses.

The best midi dresses chosen by fashion experts

With a plethora of midi dresses on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorite and most flattering styles that you can shop now and love forever.

1. H&M airy dress List Price: $ 34.99 / £ 24.99 | With its flowing silhouette, this aerial dress is as comfortable as wearing your favorite joggers, but much more chic. The leopard print is always on trend and the puffed sleeves and wide cuffs give it extra style.

Mango button-knit dress List Price: $ 79.99 / £ 49.99 | Knits, but polish them, this cream dress exudes elegance. It’s all in the details with the vintage-inspired square collar with button closure for added interest and movement. To associate with bronzed accessories.

All Saints Melody Kettu – Silk blend dress List Price: $ 275 / £ 179 | The silk blend fabric gives this dress an extra luxurious feel, making it a must-have for parties and dinners. Wear it alone with barely-there sandals or for a more casual touch, layer it over a simple black tee.

Madewell V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Croftwood Plaid List Price: $ 125 / £ 122 | It embodies everything we love about midi and it’s effortless dress up. A classic plaid print, flattering V-neckline and seersucker cotton, it ticks all the boxes. In addition, there are also pockets!

Molly Whistles Star Print Shirt Dress List Price: $ 319 / £ 159 | If you are running out of Christmas party dress ideas, let us bring you this stellar issue. With a subtle star print and classic shirt design, it has a polish with an extra pizzazz. The seam of the empire line creates a flattering fit that’s perfect for daylight at the disco. Just add a pair of stylish mules.

Zara printed midi dress List Price: $ 119 / £ 79.99 | Zara is a one stop shop for dreamy midi dresses and this bohemian style beauty really caught our eye. It has a round neck with a V-neckline with adjustable drawstring so that you can wear it at your convenience. Add a belt if you want to slim your figure or leave it loose for a relaxed fit.

Ted Baker Diaanna Full Wrap Dress List Price: $ 445 / £ 250 | One of the best British clothing brands, Ted Baker hit the mark with this stunning wrap dress. The abstract print makes it a real highlight while the integrated belt pulls you in for a flattering fit at the waist. Pair with classic pumps and let the dress do the heavy lifting.

Greta Rixo floral-print crepe midi dress List Price: $ 320 / £ 275 | For unique and eye-catching prints, Rixo is a favorite among the fashion elite. This bold floral print midi dress will accompany you through all seasons, adding a pop of color to grayer days. Just add sandals barely there.

Reformation + Net Sustain – Cello gathered crepe midi dress List Price: $ 280 / £ 285 | A smocked dress may be a favorite in warmer weather, but pair this beauty with chunky boots and a cable knit cardigan and you can wear it in the winter, too. The gathered bodice and flowing skirt will flatter any figure.

& Other Stories – Tie dye midi dress List Price: $ 129 / £ 95 | Inject some ’90s nostalgia into your wardrobe with this tie-dye midi dress. Featuring a turtleneck and long sleeves, it has a fitted top that gently flares out at the skirt. Keep it casual and wear it with some retro daddy sneakers.

Boden embroidered jersey midi dress List Price: $ 160 / £ 110 | Another casual dress that you can slip into on rushed mornings, this lovely dress from Boden has a bohemian-inspired ruffle skirt that drapes effortlessly over your figure. We also like the embroidery around the neckline and cuffs.

Hush satin t-shirt dress List Price: $ 125 / £ 85 | With the relaxed feel of a t-shirt but a luxurious satin texture, this is the perfect dress for dressing up or dressing up. Satin is derived from wood pulp fibers from sustainable sources, which also gives it ecological credentials. Add delicate gold jewelry and sparkly shoes for the evening.

Marks & Spencer Midi Polka Dot Collar Shirt Dress List Price: $ 77.50 / £ 45 | Not only are the Marks and Spencer dresses economical, they also pack a punch. This polka dot midi dress will always be a part of your wardrobe rotation. The frilly collar and slightly puffed sleeves give it an avant-garde finish.

Ganni light denim dress List Price: $ 395 / £ 305 | Just like the best jeans, a denim dress is a wardrobe staple that can be worn around the clock. It is fitted at the waist with a flared skirt and gathered shoulders for an upscale finish. Made from lightweight denim, it will also work in summer.

Free People Carefree Days Midi Dress List Price: 108 USD / 88 £ | Forget the LBD, it’s all about the black midi dress and this dress lives up to its carefree name. With its flattering wrap-around fit, it has exaggerated sleeves for a modern update and a curved hem for added back protection.

What are midi dresses and why are they so popular

Not as short as a mini or as long as a maxi, a midi dress hits that sweet spot in between, falling just below the knee and above the ankle.

“The midi length is universally flattering, which makes it an extremely popular choice. Where a midi dress can overwhelm a petite figure or a too short mini dress over a taller figure, the midi dress is the perfect compromise for both silhouettes, ”explains Paula.

What are the most popular midi dress styles

Midi dresses come in several versions, making it easy for you to find a style that suits you.

To wrap up: The wrap dress is classic with its universally flattering silhouette. With a v-neckline and a self-tie waist, it’s feminine and alluring and a stylish choice for date night.

Shirt: Give boyish tailoring a feminine touch with the best shirt dresses. All the polish of a shirt but with the ease of a dress, a shirt dress is the perfect choice for your 9-5. The best part? Add some sneakers and you’ve got a stylish weekend look too.

Trapeze: Besides being one of the best dresses for hiding the tummy, an A-line dress has this relaxed aesthetic that makes it easy to wear on a daily basis, whether you’re working from home or running errands. “With comfort being key this year, the A-line silhouette has certainly climbed the fashion ladder. It has an oversized, relaxed fit that simply falls from the bust down so there is no restrictive waistband, ”says Paula.

Blouse: Smocked dresses are a popular choice for the hassle-free summer style. With a square neckline and flowing skirt, they exude romance, especially when paired with picnic prints and pastel hues.

Knitted: Want to stay cozy but also smart? Step into the knitted dress. From oversized cuts to bodycon, the knit midi dress is your best friend this winter. Pair with heeled boots to take it from the meeting room to the bar.

To glide: The ’90s slip dress made a big comeback a few seasons ago and it’s still going strong. As well as being a summer staple, the strappy dress can be layered over a sheer turtleneck during the cooler months, making it very versatile.