5 Ways To Be A Fashion Influencer By Global Influencer Masoom Minawala





Today, she is one of the first Indian influencers to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival not once but twice in a row for LOreal Paris and has attended Paris Fashion Week on several occasions for brands from luxury goods such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, and Dior. After an eventful year in fashion and style in 2021, digital content creator, global influencer, entrepreneur and investor Masoom Minawala talks to News 18 about what it takes to be an influencer in a competitive fashion world. I have often spoken of recognizing the real behind the real. Being a fashion curator is no easy task and it is certainly not as glamorous as you think. The responsibility of a fashion influencer goes far beyond just curating looks and clicking on images. The road to being a fashion influencer is bumpy, with a lot of potholes that can only be smoothed out with hard work and consistency, trust me when I say that, it takes a village, expresses Masoom. Masoom has focused on supporting and promoting Indian designers on global platforms. Its creators like Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Vaishali S who are close to her heart. I love labels that find the perfect blend of our rich cultural heritage and the contours of Western silhouettes, adds Masoom. Top 5 Ways To Be A Fashion Influencer The most important point is to always believe that you are your own inspiration; whatever you are looking for is within you. Often times people tend to rely on and adapt to the creativity of others, embracing other people’s style and trying to make it their own, forgetting that the content curation industry is so diverse. and that it respects individuality. Find your goal and write down the big and small goals you want to achieve on your fashion journey; its extremely essential for community building. If you are new to the industry, take advantage of the fresher approach you are perfecting, be receptive to current trends, but don’t get stuck, give your own twists and turns. Never hesitate to label large or small brands. Enjoy what you are doing; always wear a smile of confidence, come on trolls or haters. You need to understand that consistency in posting as well as quality of content is what makes all the difference. Finally always analyze your data, listen to your viewers in the form of comments and likes, see what works for you and expand on it, never be afraid to experiment, I realized that the more you go out of your zone of comfort, the more you grow. Ultimately, no matter how many brands Masoom collaborates with, she has one very simple rule: your personal style is an extension of your personal expression. The looks I select or the clothes I choose for brand collaborations essentially reflect my personality and this is the essence that builds the heart of what I do, she adds. Masoom also believes that one aspect of responsible fashion content curation is making sure that you thoroughly analyze the ethics and pathos of the brands you collaborate with. Since the tone of your content as well as your branded collaborations are what defines the authenticity of your business. For example, if you are talking about a plant-based diet, promoting leather products is not ideal. I think the problem is that more often than not influencers don’t pay attention to which brands they choose to collaborate with, which increases the chances of the situation backfiring. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/happy-new-year-2022-5-ways-to-be-a-fashion-influencer-by-global-influencer-masoom-minawala-4613762.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos