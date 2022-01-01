Irina Shayk shows off her wild side in a tiger stripe dress with a plunging neckline

Irina Shayk put her modeling experience to good use by creating a storm in a recent series of Instagram photos.

The 35-year-old model took to social media to show off her wild side, as she wore a tiger-striped dress and walked barefoot for the occasion.

She captioned the images with a simple tiger emoji, referencing the print on her chic dress.

Shayk glanced seductively at the camera as she posed outside in the dark.

Its 17.2 million subscribers quickly began reacting to the moody clichés, with one writing “Happy New Year Tiger” and another adding a cheeky “meow”.

In another portrait, the brunette beauty is pictured from behind, her head turned to look at the camera.

There’s also a snap of the star appearing to be twirling around in her dress while smiling broadly.

Irina actually has a lot of reason to smile lately. She recently sparked reconciliation rumors with her ex Bradley Cooper, 46, after the two were spotted together in November walking around with their arms tied together.

The couple started dating in the spring of 2015 and broke up after four years together in June 2019.

But the model recently spent Thanksgiving at Cooper’s apartment and was seen supporting him at the premiere of his latest movie Nightmare Alley.

The two stars share four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.