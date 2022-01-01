Music City Bowl notebook: 2021 ends frustratingly for Flights





NASHVILLE, TN Tennessee arrived in Nashville a day after Christmas with confidence, positive momentum and hope. The Vols left Nashville with a frustrating reality check. Josh Heupel’s first season at the helm of Rocky Top ended Thursday night with a 48-45 loss to Purdue in Music City Bowl overtime. Disappointed with the result, ”Heupel said after the game. “Disappointed for everyone in the locker room tonight. They left everything on the ground. Disappointed with the result. “Disappointed for (our players) tonight. And disappointed for our fans with the outcome of the game as well. Our fans’ passion is unmatched anywhere in college football. They’re on fire, man. Getting on the buses tonight was a stage. special, as good as I’ve ever been. Tennessee lost to Purdue despite a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter. The Boilermakers shut out the Vols 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead in the half. They then shut out UT in overtime to set up a winning basket of 39 yards. The Vols beat Purdue 663-627, were better on third down, won the turnover battle by two, and limited them to three field goals in the red zone. Still, Tennessee have failed to finish 7-6 this season. “The trip has been amazing,” Heupel said. “When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far. “A special thank you to our elders. The guys who stayed, competed, who joined, who led. They showed what the spirit of a volunteer is. The touch that was not Purdue shutout Tennessee in overtime, but in a controversial fashion. The Vols received the ball first in overtime and managed to reach the goal line. At the fourth and goal of it, Jaylen Wright took a transfer and appeared to score. But officials whistled prematurely and said the coin was dead. They said the progression was stopped, Heupel said. It looked like the whistle had sounded after extending the soccer ball. At first I was excited, because I thought we had scored, added Flights quarterback Hendon Hooker. It was a difficult call. I feel like my teammates and I gave it their all, and the result didn’t turn out the way we wanted. The struggles of the second trimester The difficulties of the second quarter turned out to be the difference in the game. After taking a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, the Vols were beaten 16-0 in the second quarter to move into halftime two behind. Tennessee gained 198 yards in the first quarter on 17 plays. It was good enough for 21 points and averaging 11.6 yards per game. On 22 plays in the second quarter, the Vols added 60 yards on 22 plays, did not score and averaged 2.72 yards per game. Completely out of the ordinary, Heupel said of the second quarter. I didn’t feel that in the second quarter we had done simple things very well. We had a few things that were lucky enough to be explosive games. We don’t execute them. We have simple things in third down situations that we don’t perform. “ Purdue gained 155 yards in the second quarter on 22 plays averaging 7.1 yards per play and 16 points. Nothing to take away from Purdue, but we weren’t very good in this area. I thought there were maybe some things the layoff (that weren’t) just not characteristic of us compared to how we were playing later in the football season tonight. An afternoon to forget Many Flights struggled in the Music City Bowl, but defensive back Willie Martinez especially had a day to forget. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 534 yards and five touchdowns on 26 passes for 47 to lighten the Tennessee secondary despite three interceptions. They made some competitive catches during the game, Heupel said. “I thought their tight end in particular had some competitive catches, created some explosive games with a few of our young guys there at the start of the football game. So yeah, they did execute. has certain things that we need to do, that we are capable of, and we all need to learn from them and improve. “They didn’t do anything that we didn’t see on film,” added Tennessee senior defensive back Theo Jackson. “We just didn’t perform when we needed to. I know there were guys out there, we had guys out. But their guys stepped up and made more plays than us.” The Tennessee high school was called up for five pass interference. Starting junior corner Warren Burrell was responsible for four of them.

Other information “It’s mine” Heupel said when asked about Tennessee regulation final possession that resulted in a 56-yard missed field goal from Chase McGrath that could have won the game. Tennessee scored to tie it with 1:35 remaining and recovered the ball with a chance to win it after the defense forced a three-and-out. The Vols started the race on the Purdue 40 with 44 seconds left and all three times out, but chose two runs and two deep shots instead of plays with a greater chance of success. High coverage of (Purdue), Heupel said of the two scavenger hunts. The box was light. I thought we had a chance to handle it and pick up some things. We didn’t take the call and just when we were on the 41-yard line, the 42-yard line, whatever it was there, for a few plays there, to put us in a slightly better position on the ground. This forced McGrath to attempt a winning placement which was as difficult as it could get. Right on the edge there, Heupel said. (Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler) believed in it, but the most important thing is that Chase did too. He had the look in his eyes where he wanted the opportunity to go and empty it. He gave it a hell of a run. Disappointed that we didn’t bring the ball a little closer to him. “ False injuries by the adversary were once again a problem for the Volley offensive. Heupel said during the match officials came to see him and told him “there has to be a rule change.” I thought it was pretty funny that they came over and told me that, “Heupel said.” They think there has to be a rule change. Cedric Tillman became the first Tennessee wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since Justin Hunter made it in 2012. Tillman caught a 41-yard touchdown and a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter to do so. Tillman ends the season with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. Heupel confirmed after the match that Jabari small got high all afternoon. Small still managed to rush for 180 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, but sometimes needed Wright’s help. “If you saw him during the night, he was really playing all night,” Heupel said. “It was kind of true for a few of our guys, but definitely for Jabari.

Statistics to know – Tennessee fell to 13-9 in all-time overtime games. It was the first overtime game since the 2019 BYU game. The Vols are now 0-2 against Purdue. – With the loss, Tennessee is now 29-25 in bowl games. The 29 wins are the seventh among FBS programs. UT is now 1-2 in the Music City Bowl and the only two overtime bowl games the Vols have participated in are the Music City Bowl. – Tennessee set a new one-season record for points scored in the first quarter, surpassing the previous record of 484 in 1993. The Vols ended the season with 511 points scored. –Tennessee also set a new single-season touchdown record, surpassing the previous record of 63 set in 2016. Tennessee finished the season with 67 touchdowns. – The Vols have beaten their opponents 190-51 in the first quarter this season. UT dominated the country in the first quarter, averaging 14.08 points, more than two and a half points more than the second team (Georgia – 11.46). – Hendon Hooker set two new program records in a single season this season for passer efficiency (182.04) and completion percentage (68.2%). He also finished in the top 10 for single season records in total offense: 3,562 yards (4th); passing yards: 2,945 (10th); touchdown passes: 31 (t-3e); consecutive games with a touchdown pass: 12 (t-3e); and quarterback rushing yards: 617 (3rd). – Cedric Tillmans 1,081 receiving yards this season was the fourth in program history. Tillman recorded three career-high touchdown receptions at the Music City Bowl, ending the season with 12 touchdown catches, tying him for second in program history with Cedrick Wilson (2000). – With eight tackles for a loss on Thursday, Tennessee ended the 2021 season with an academic record of 102 TFL. – Chase McGrath hasn’t missed an extra point all season and made 136 in a row. – Jeremy Banks finished with a career-high 20 tackles. He also set a career-high with 2.5 tackles for a loss. – Byron Young posted a career-high eight tackles and a career-high 2.5 tackles for a loss. – Kamal Hadden recorded his first career interception. The score of the box

