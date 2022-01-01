Saweetie ‘Taps In’ With Sparkly Dress For Miley Cyrus Hollywood Life NYE Party

Saweetie looked brilliant and ringed in the New Year when she performed the hits “Tap In” and “Icy Chain” at Miley Cyrus’ NYE Special.

Dear Say goodbye in 2022 Miley Cyrus New Years Eve Special In Miami, Florida, it just felt symbolic in the process. The 28-year-old rapper wore a dazzling outfit. It was a combination of matching silver glitter bra top and bottom and silver heels. The dress was covered in a lime green mesh fabric on the lower half of the body, but it was really perfect! Saweetie performed her epic hit “Tap In” and showed off her gorgeous new blonde hairstyle.

Saweetie also performed her latest hit, “Icy Chain,” and went glow with a backup dancer who complemented her with her pink outfit and sparkling silver boots. Also a Brazilian singer Anita Take the stage and say “Fake loveHis reggaeton / pop track with Saweety as a rapper provided him with wonderful poems for the song.

Saweetie’s New Years Eve performance comes after her Good holidays She posted a photo of a jet ski in a bikini on a beautiful beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of her bikini photos and videos. This slideshow has a jeweled bustier top and a little thong bottom. She shared the post with the location tagged “Somewhere You Not” and the caption “pretty b * chtrip”. In addition to the photos, she posted a video of Dance alone By wearing two pieces.

Her swimsuit featured a tight black High cutout It was covered in iridescent jewels and sequins, but the black ass had a super high waist and the ass with a thong put it on full display. In front of her butt, she rocked a diamond body chain and looked great with huge round diamond earrings and long, bright red hair.

Sawetie, preparing for the NYE performance, also brought her energy. Saturday Night Live beginnings! The package opened in Some of his greatest hits, Includes a jazz version of the “My Type” banger. She was also stunned in a Cinderella-style dress, showing off her shiny hair in the November 20 episode and parting it with two dancers.

After that, she moved on to a “best friend” collaboration with her. Doja cat When her dancer takes off her long blue skirt and reveals a mini dress with a dazzling bustier top and fishnet tights. California knee Diamonte harperAfter that, she teased her new hit “Icy Type” and released a music video teaser. “Twist an ice chain in your ass,” she says in the chorus and talks to her lover in the first poem. We don’t know if she means yuan Quavo, Who is he Dates from 2018 to early 2021..