7 former athletes who have become actors of the big screen

From sport to cinema, here are seven former athletes who have become actors.

Having had to deal with their every move on the pitch (or stadium) before, it seems almost natural that some athletes achieve convincing – and even award-winning – performances when they dip their toes into the entertainment industry.

While the sports histories of some actors are known to many (think of the professional wrestling careers of Dwayne Johnson and John Cenas), you would be surprised how many of them actually started their professional careers on the pitch and in the field. other arenas. Here are some top athletes who have become actors with great success.

Dwayne johnson

Smell what The Rock is cooking ?! We’ve all been introduced to Dwayne The Rock “Johnson as a WWE Superstar whose right eyebrow had a life of its own, but did you know he briefly pursued a career in professional American football? A young Johnson played for the Miami Hurricanes in college and won a National Championship as part of the 1991 roster.

His dream, however, was cut short when he was fired from the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in his first season. Following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, he decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling and signed to WWE in 1996.

Johnson made his acting debut in 1999 playing his father Rocky Johnson in This 70s show before making his theater debut in the 2001s The return of the mummy. He has since starred in countless films and even co-founded production company Seven Bucks Productions in 2012, which produced films like Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the recent heist comedy Red Notice starring Johnson himself alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. We will see him next in the comic book adaptation of Black Adam.

Dave Bautista

For wrestling fans, he will always be Batista aka The Animal. Known for his muscular figure, Bautista began his professional wrestling career in 1999 and signed with WWE the following year. He quickly rose to fame under the aforementioned ring name and became a six-time World Champion, winning the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship twice.

Bautistas’ early filmography consisted of guest appearances and cameos like himself on TV shows like Smallville and Mandrel. In 2014, he played Drax the Destroyer in guardians of the galaxy, paving the way for more appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as lead roles in major blockbusters such as Spectrum, Blade Runner 2049, Zack Snyders Army of the dead, and more recently, Dune.

John David Washington

Despite making her first screen appearance at the age of seven in Spike Lees Malcolm X, who starred his father Denzel Washington in the lead role, John David Washington did not immediately follow in his footsteps when it came to pursuing an acting career.

After excelling in football, basketball and track and field in high school, Washington continued to play football at Morehouse College and signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2006. During four years he was the running back for United Football. Sacramento Mountain Lions of the League until the league ceased operations in October 2012.

Washington landed his first major role when cast for the HBO drama series Ballerinas, in which he starred until 2019. He was also cast for the lead roles of Spike Lees. BlackKkKlansman and Christophe Nolans Principle and played the main characters in Malcolm & Marie and Beckett.

Uzo aduba

Crazy Eyes has crazy fast feet! As a child, the Emmy-winning actress tried her hand at competitive figure skating. the Orange is the new black The star also won a track and field scholarship to Boston University, where she became one of its top sprinters and even holds the sprint record there.

Fast forward to the present day, Aduba continues to work his endurance muscles amidst acting projects, having participated in the Boston Marathon and the New York Marathon.

Jean Cena

If you can’t see it then, you can definitely see it now! When you talk about former athletes turned actors, you can’t leave out the name John Cena. Before his days of chanting witty lines and flexing his muscles on the big screen, Cena would spit rhymes and win WWE Championship belts. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, tied with former professional wrestler Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in professional wrestling history.

Cenas’ acting career began with leading roles in Marine, 12 rounds, and Legendary all three were produced by WWE Studios, the film arm of WWE. He has since brought his charismatic presence to comedies such as Rail accident and Blockers, as well as top blockbusters like Bumblebee and The suicide squad. He will also reprise his role as Peacekeeper in the upcoming HBO Max series.

Jason statham

Before Jason Statham stopped growing his hair, the action superstar was part of the UK National Diving Team, of which he was a member for 12 years and even competed in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. an avid footballer and practiced Chinese martial arts, kickboxing and karate in his youth.

After making his film debut in Guy Ritchies lock, reserve and two smoking barrels in 1998, Statham burst into Hollywood around the turn of the millennium with notable action films such as To tear out and The carrier. In the years that followed, he carved a place for himself playing stoic and harsh characters in films like Mechanics: Resurrection and even teamed up with some of the world’s most iconic action stars in the Consumables cinema and Fast and furious franchise.

This does not mean that it has no reach; he, after all, flexed his comedic chops as a debonair but incompetent spy in To spy alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Rose Byrne.

Terry crews

Long before A Thousand Miles was everyone’s jam, Terry Crews played college football and even pursued a professional football career. His stint in the NFL included stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 1997 and moving to Los Angeles. to continue his acting career.

Nowadays, he is best known for his memorable portrayal of A Thousand Miles in white chicks, Old Spice commercials and as Sergeant Terry Jeffords, a yogurt lover in Brooklyn nine-nine.

Bonus 1: LeBron James

King James of the basketball courts also hinted at an acting career. He got the ball rolling with an appearance in Amy Schumers’ comedy, Rail accident in 2015. He also did double duty as a producer and star of 2021 Space jam, a sequel to the anime / live-action comedy OG, which starred Michael Jordan.

Still, don’t expect to see James on the big screen anytime soon as he’s busy trying to get his fifth NBA Championship with the LA Lakers in the NBA.

Bonus 2: Neymar

Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Jnior made a double take when he briefly appeared in two episodes of The Money Heist Part 3. In the show, Neymar played Joo, a monk from the Italian monastery where Berlin and Palermo plotted their robbery of the Bank of Spain.

It doesn’t look like he’s about to quit football anytime soon, as he just extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain FC.

(Images: Netflix)