Fashion at the airport: From Deepika-Ranveer to Alia-Ranbir, couples fly on New Years holidays in style





This holiday season, our favorite celebrity couples have been spotted at the airport, ready to take off for the New Year’s celebrations. Not only are these lovebirds relationship goals, but they also have the most fashionable sartorial sense. Their chic but comfortable outfits are definitely one you can take inspiration from for your next flight.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in matching outfits in neutral tones. (Source: Varinder Chawla) First off, we have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This dynamic duo never fails to deliver. Both dressed in neutral and earthy tones, their outfits complemented each other perfectly. Ranveer’s bold hat and sunglasses and Deepika’s combat boots scream ‘mighty couple’. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are both comfortable and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were both dressed in blue tones, in comfortable outfits, but still quite fashionable. Eijaz wore a matching tracksuit with a sleek black fanny pack and black sneakers to tie the outfit together. Pavitra was seen wearing wide, frayed jeans, with a shirt tucked in under a blue-green hoodie. Her black tote bag and pumps enhanced the otherwise simple outfit. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with matching orange details. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Then we have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir wore olive cargo pants with a black fur-collared jacket and sneakers while Alia wore a long trench coat, army green pants and sheer sandals. The orange details of Ranbir’s outfit matched perfectly with Alia’s bright orange tote bag. Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi are toasty warm in their tracksuits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi looked so comfortable together in their tracksuits. Parag was seen in an all-white tracksuit with black detailing paired with a pair of black slides and Shefali wore a blue velor tracksuit with black sneakers. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entering the airport in their chic outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen very chic at the airport. Kiara wore a jacket in purple tones, paired with a large tote, white boots, and reflective sunglasses. Sidharth was seen in black runs paired with an olive green and black leather jacket. He accessorized his look by adding brown leather sneakers, a black leather backpack and of course, shades of black. The next time you’re at the airport, be sure to add elements of these edgy outfits into your own wardrobe so you too can travel in style. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

