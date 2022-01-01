Sonam Kapoor in a 1 lakh caftan dress kisses Anand Ahuja and celebrates the New Year 2022: All photos | Fashion trends





Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her husband Anand Ahuja a Happy New Year 2022 by sharing some beloved photos online on January 1. Sonam cuddled and kissed Anand and even gave an overview of his table and holiday decorations in the same post. However, it was Sonam’s gorgeous kaftan dress that caught our eye. We love this simply breathtaking fashion moment. Sonam shared the photos on her official Instagram page, and in her caption, she wrote a note praising her husband. She wrote that Anand is someone she wants to spend every new year with because he’s “every year phenomenal”. The star also wished good health and happiness to internet users in 2022. “Happy New Year to the love of my life. He’s not just #everyphenomenalday, he’s everyphenomenal year and the person I want to spend every new year with. I wish you all good health, happiness and fulfillment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear, “Sonam captioned his New Years greeting message. READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: The Bollywood Divas Who Wore the Sabyasachi mangalsutra As for the dress, the photo shows Sonam wearing a high neck black crepe kaftan with fringed details. It comes from the shelves of the Italian label Taller Marmo, and we even found the price detail if you want to buy it. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate New Year 2022. The set features a high satin bow collar, wide sleeves and a cascading hem accented with wide fringe. The asymmetrical hem and unique structure of the caftan added charm to Sonam’s stunning look. The kaftan dress is called Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan and is available on the Taller Marmo website. It will cost you Approx. 1,24,629. Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan dress. (net-a-porter.com) Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her husband Anand Ahuja a Happy New Year 2022 by sharing some beloved photos online on January 1. Sonam cuddled and kissed Anand and even gave an overview of his table and holiday decorations in the same post. However, it was Sonam’s gorgeous kaftan dress that caught our eye. We love this simply breathtaking fashion moment. Sonam shared the photos on her official Instagram page, and in her caption, she wrote a note praising her husband. She wrote that Anand is someone she wants to spend every new year with because he’s “every year phenomenal”. The star also wished good health and happiness to internet users in 2022. “Happy New Year to the love of my life. He’s not just #everyphenomenalday, he’s everyphenomenal year and the person I want to spend every new year with. I wish you all good health, happiness and fulfillment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear, “Sonam captioned his New Years greeting message. As for the dress, the photo shows Sonam wearing a high neck black crepe kaftan with fringed details. It comes from the shelves of the Italian label Taller Marmo, and we even found the price detail if you want to buy it. The set features a high satin bow collar, wide sleeves and a cascading hem accented with wide fringe. The asymmetrical hem and unique structure of the caftan added charm to Sonam’s stunning look. The kaftan dress is called Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan and is available on the Taller Marmo website. It will cost you Approx. 1,24,629. | # + | Sonam wore some remarkable jewelry to complete the all-black look. She chose shiny bracelets embellished with Swarovski and matching earrings. Super silky center braids left open in soft waves, smoky eye shadows, lashes adorned with mascara, flushed cheeks, a nude brown lip shade, and bright red nail paint completed the glam choices. What do you think of Sonam’s caftan dress?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/sonam-kapoor-in-rs-1-lakh-kaftan-dress-kisses-anand-ahuja-and-celebrates-new-year-2022-all-pics-101641033462123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos