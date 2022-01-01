Hailey Bieber’s Glowing Look, and More of the Best Celebrity Fashion for New Years Eve | Gallery





From the editors of Wonderwall.com

4:15 p.m. PST, December 31, 2021 For a celebrity, any party can bring out red carpet-worthy fashion, and New Years Eve is no exception. Wonderwall.com takes a look at some of the best style choices celebrities have made for New Years Eve, starting with this model Hailey Bieber rang in 2017 in a white-hot minidress with a silver jacket and slippers. neutral. Her look was chic and her hair and makeup complemented the cool look perfectly. Read on for more fashion from December 31st RELATED: The Best & Worst Celebrity Street Style Of 2021 As she rang in 2015, Taylor Swift performed in a sparkling outfit perfectly suited to the holidays. The music star, who even has a song called “New Year’s Day,” performed in Times Square wearing black pants with a single glitter band down her legs, a black bralette and an ultra-glittery silver blazer. RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Best Looks In December 2015, Carrie Underwood rang the bell in Times Square in 2016 in a wintry turquoise costume. While the look was a bit more professional than the more traditional NYE fashion, the suit’s sparkle and unique color made it a win. Nicki Minaj celebrated the start of 2017 in Miami in a positively made jumpsuit made for the holidays. Knowing that you can never have too much glitter on NYE, Nicki didn’t hesitate to add silver strappy heels and diamond jewelry to her ensemble. Fergie hosted Los Angeles ‘“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” in December 2016 in a long sleeve silver bodycon top, black leather folded skinny pants and shiny silver pumps. Hailee Steinfeld showed off some serious skin when she performed on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest” in Los Angeles on December 31, 2016. The singer-actress pulled off NYE fashion perfectly with generous cutouts over her black. . mini dress with a pair of fishnet tights. In 2011, Lady Gaga was constantly increasing her crazy fashion choices. When it rang in 2012, it leaned heavily on a ‘falling ball’ theme with an elaborate rhinestone-covered circular mask that screamed New Years Eve in Times Square. Emily Ratajkowski didn’t let 2020 or a pregnant belly stop her from looking incredibly cool on New Years Eve. The fashion designer’s lime green dress was a unique choice but, like pretty much everything else, she suited him and his growing baby bump wonderfully. Dua Lipa was an absolute disco ball when she rang in 2020 in this dazzling mini dress. Mariah Carey performed in 2018 in a classic, yet well-fitting, rhinestone-covered sheer dress, warmed by an oversized white fur coat. All we want for the New Year is this look! Rihanna’s gold lam bikini and matching sarong were perfect for a poolside New Years Eve party in 2021. We love how she upped the edgy look with thigh-high gladiator heels. Times Square on NYE often requires a careful balance between warmth and pomp, and in 2014, Miley Cyrus pulled it off. Her gold two-piece ensemble was even more extravagant and fun with the addition of a huge white fur coat. Kendall Jenner threw a New Years Eve party in late 2016 at a West Hollywood nightclub. She skipped the rhinestones and sequins, opting instead for a lace lingerie-inspired mini dress and a silky animal print dress. Chrissy Teigen was all smiles despite the cool New York temperatures on December 31, 2014, when she celebrated New Years Eve wearing a black mini dress, over the knee boots and a chic fur coat. Jennifer Hudson showed that leather has an important role in NYE fashion when she performed in Los Angeles on December 31, 2013, in this sheer black mini dress and tights. To close out 2012, Kim Kardashian partied in Vegas in a fishnet dress with sparkly appliques. While the look was more conservative in length, the couture element and highlights made it perfect for New Years Eve. Sofia Vergara always knows how to bring the va-va-voom. She closed 2014 with Joe Manganiello this December 31 in a long red bandage dress with a matching red lip. Nick Jonas, dressed in a sparkly suit, gifted his wife Priyanka Chopra, who wore a hot pink dress with structured shoulders, a New Years kiss when they rang the bell together in 2020 at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach. Ellie Goulding said so long to 2019 by wearing an emerald green velvet mini dress with subtle silver trims and metallic sandals.

