My jaw is STILL on the floor after seeing the plunging maxi dress Alessandra Ambrosio just wore – did we mention the high slit ?!

As an elder Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alessandro Ambrosio carried it fair share beautiful and sensual dresses. Her glamorous look at the Dundas x Revolve holiday party at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood on December 14, however, just might be our new favorite of hers.

Ambrosio, 40, stunned in the ice-blue Harlow maxi dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. The dress features a plunging neckline, crystal-embellished straps and a sparkling star brooch at the waist that keeps the flowing ruffled fabric in place. Well never forget the epic high lunge that exposed her toned thighs and legs!

She arrived at the star-studded fashion event with her boyfriend, model Richard Lee, who wore a black turtleneck, gray pants, traditional black dress shoes and a black velvet blazer. The well-dressed couple shared photos from the event on their personal Instagram accounts.

The Brazilian-American model paired thin, silver heels with her gorgeous dress and grabbed a small navy clutch and a darker blue fur jacket to complete the look. Nothing pays homage to old Hollywood glamor like a red lip and fingernails, which Ambrosio also effortlessly pulled off. She added silver bracelets, rings and dangling earrings to bring out the metallic color of the dress.

Ambrosio walked into the popular LA restaurant and took photos with his model friend Heidi Klum and the designers from Dundas and Revolve. Other notable models include Alexis Ren and Lori Harvey.

Although she is always dressed new, this regal, wintery look from Ambrosio is instantly memorable. A fur coat paired with a maxi dress is timeless, and a high slit seems to be its signature. As always, we are obsessed!