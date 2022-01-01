2022 Trends for Shopping in the New Year’s Sale (for Men and Women)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to think about spring. Yes, we know it sounds counterintuitive, when you eat Quality Street for breakfast and even slash your way through a turkey, but the January Sale is a great time to think about what you want. in your wardrobe next year.

Avoid the temptation to grab current ‘it’ items and check out our top picks that will come in handy for next season, or SS22, as the fashion pack says. We’ve got something for everyone from executives to party animals and a whole slew of handy options that are easy to add to your wardrobe to go along with your faithful basics. What they all have in common is a feeling of optimism for spring, and we’re optimistic that you can save big by planning ahead.

Bestsellers right now

(Image credit: M. Porter)

1. Cardigans

The trendiest way to stay warm this spring

If you are fed up with your festive Christmas or Christmas sweater, there is good news. Cardigans take over next season. They were all the rage this winter among women, mostly worn with straight cut pants and made with a single button, over a body or even bare skin and are expected to rule over all other woolen items this coming season as well. This makes it a great buy in on sale for women. And it looks like cardies are big news for men as well, having been spotted on the catwalks at Acne, Jil Sander and Erdem Studios. We recommend getting a pastel cardigan or a jazzy number in the sale if you’re feeling brave, or a neutral cardigan if you want to be more leisurely ahead of the fashion pack this spring. Amiri’s cashmere cardigan is halfway between neutral and super trendy.

(Image credit: M. Porter)

2.sleeveless sweaters

A versatile item to keep you warm

They have been seen on all the right people photographed by street style bloggers and the sleeveless sweater is gaining popularity. Until now, it has been the preserve of preppy-styled men and women, as well as those who have embraced ’90s and psychedelic fashion by wearing knit vests in a range of vibrant colors and patterns.

This season, preppy and 90s styles will no doubt prevail, making bargains easy to find and useful for months to come, but the sleeveless sweater is getting more refined for men too, with Prada, Dior Men and Erdem highlighting featured patterned versions in their shows.

Of course, the sleeveless sweater might not be for everyone, but the neutral versions are surprisingly easy to wear with jeans or pants and are a pleasure to layer. Check out this preppy style from Maison Margiela. As spring seems far away, the time to feel the cold outside and the boiling in shops and homes will be here before we know it, and anyone who’s invested in a good sleeveless sweater during the January sales. will be sufficient (and just the right temperature!)

(Image credit: M. Porter)

3. University jackets

A trendy jacket when the weather warms up

Of course, you might not want to venture into the snow with a varsity jacket, but as soon as the weather gets a bit warm – or you’re sick of your down coat – you’ll want this season’s must-have jacket. .

This style is ideal for fans of preppy fashion, with vintage-looking Ivy League jackets and ones in soft colors that pair well with wardrobe stalls. Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moschino led the way, but we love this Kitson cashmere jacket. While the designer versions will no doubt stand the test of time, as preppy-style varsity jackets or bomber jackets always come back into fashion every few years, we’re sure to see copies hit the streets and even some in sales.

For those who like to scream the school spirit, there are varsity jackets in bright colors and bold prints. If you’re an extrovert keen to add a little prep and a lot of creche to your wardrobe, look no further than Dolce & Gabbana.

(Image credit: M. Porter)

4. Anything psychedelic

Distant fashion for the brave

Gen Z love the 90s, 2000s, and anything psychedelic. And now that trend has gone upscale, with JW Anderson, Loewe, and Stella McCartney all embracing all things neon and psychedelic. McCartney even bought another Beatles-inspired collection to coincide with the release of the documentary Get Back on Netflix.

Psychedelic tops and even pants are surprisingly easy to wear with basics already in your wardrobe and we bet they’ll really brighten up your day. Sportswear is an even easier way to embrace the trend, after all, who doesn’t love a fun tee or leggings for a winter run? Loewe’s tie-dye hoodie plunges its toes into the trend while staying cooler in Ibiza than totally out of the way.

The only question is whether it’s a good idea to invest a lot of time in the trend. As with all truly signature trends, this one might not stick around for too long, but Main Street is chock-full of psychedelic prints – especially think Zara – and there’s no better time to add a fun new piece to. brighten up your wardrobe only during the Sales.

(Image credit: M. Porter)

5. Bermuda

Refuel now for the summer

We all know it’s smart to buy a winter coat out of season to save money, but what about stocking up on summer staples during the January sale? When it comes to shorts, Bermuda shorts should be the shape of spring and summer. Seen on the coolest, low-key influencers last summer, they are expected to be even bigger this year, which is great news, as they have a super versatile and flattering shape.

Of course, it’s not as exciting to buy clothes that you have to wait to wear, but if you want to save big and get a head start on Spring Summer 2022, Bermuda shorts are a great place to go. departure.

(Image credit: M. Porter)

6. Party clothes

Give you a chance to shine

As the world moves towards a ‘new normal’ (with a few setbacks), fashion lovers can’t wait to dress to go out and there has never been a better time to shop for party clothes for you. cheer up…. even if you have to wear them around the house a bit.

The desire to go to a club and the optimism surrounding the possibility of frequenting favorite bars and restaurants with friends has shifted to collections, which are even brighter and more exuberant this coming season.

For inspiration for men, look no further than Dolce & Gabbana lamé and shiny satin threads, Céline’s sequins (yes, really) or check out Dior for party pajamas. As always, women are spoiled for choice for evening wear, but simple satin shift dresses, wide pants and skirts will remain versatile with heels for the evening or paired with a turtleneck and turtleneck. a big boost for a more wintery and relaxed look. There are so many rick colors to choose from, but we love the warm peach and gold tones, as seen at Galvan.

Whether you want to invest in some shiny new designer outfits or grab some bargains on Main Street, there will be plenty of sequins, shiny satins and faux patent leather numbers that will wow… when we finally get the chance!

Liked it? Buy the bestsellers now! What are you waiting for?!