Fashion
Sunil Sethi’s point of view on fashion in 2022
2021 has been a busy year for the fashion industry, from Fashion Week collaborations to a focus on sustainability to corporate investments in designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani and Anamika Khanna. What does this year have in store for the fabulous world of fashion? IANSlife speaks with Sunil Sethi, President of the FDCI, to learn about his outlook for 2022:
Read excerpts:
Q: From literature festivals to art fairs, events have returned to the physical format in all industries, can we expect that in fashion too?
Sethi: As things got better and started to get back to normal, everything that we had planned from January 1, 2022 was planned in the physical format. We have a handmade fashion show taking place in Dubai this month as part of the Dubai Expo, all arrangements have been made for that already. In February, we are planning a four city fashion tour with shows in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata with a longtime supporter of Indian fashion. In March, the FDCI X LFW collaboration continues, this time with a Fashion Week in Delhi. We will also be holding a nationwide mela handmade fashion show, which takes place every year. We are really looking forward to these shows.
So the first three months is the busiest time of the year for fashion, the arrangements are so intensive and at the final stage, that we can’t afford to do it virtual. Of course depending on the reality on the ground and respecting the country’s law regarding Omicron government protocols, if necessary, we can juggle the dates.
Q: You mentioned that the FDCI X LFW collaboration continues with a fashion week, this time in Delhi, can we finally see a unified fashion front?
Sethi: The beginnings have already been made, during the pandemic we have already successfully wrapped up two joint fashion weeks, and by moving this effort and collaboration forward, we are coming back to the physical format together.
Q: 2021 has seen many companies invest in designers for large stakes in the business, what does the fashion body think and what does that mean?
Sethi: FDCI has always been created with the aim of focusing on the fashion industry, and that has been our focus for over two decades. With this development we have been vindicated and we can see our hard work paying off. Everything is going, and hats off to the companies that believe in and support Indian fashion designers to the hilt. We are reaping the rewards of the hard work of FDCI and the designers. Although the spotlight is on Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and Anamika Khanna, over the years companies have invested in brands like Anita Dongre or Raghavendra Rathore. So we are very happy that many companies have invested in many creators and young labels in 2021, these are all new relationships and it will take time to develop. I hope that in 2022, such investments will multiply.
Q: Does this also herald new FDCI news and new leadership?
Sethi: Drawing on my experience over the years, whether it’s fashion weeks, handweaving and government collaborations, or even joint fashion events and fashion tours from company, my conclusion tells us that it is a combined and collective effort; and FDCI has the continued responsibility to focus on creating and propelling such efforts, and combining the strengths of various sectors and players to continue to strengthen the industry and give it the direction and stimulation it needs. So for lack of a better word, the FDCI as the top fashion ‘body’ will also play the role of an industry body, say like a FICCI or ASSOCHAM, to take care of a lot. more things and deepen the need of the moment. . The Board of Directors and FDCI remain loyal to the business of fashion with the objective of sustainability and longevity of the industry.
Sources
2/ https://ahmedabadmirror.com/sunil-sethis-take-on-fashion-in-2022/81816423.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]