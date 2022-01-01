Saweetie dresses up in sparkly dress for Miley Cyrus NYE ​​Party performance





Saweetie rang in the New Year, sparkling and breathtaking as she performed her hits Tap In and Icy Chain for the Miley Cyrus NYE ​​Special. Saweetie farewell to 2022 for Miley Cyruss New Years Eve Specialin Miami, Florida, and looked just iconic in the process. The 28-year-old rapper wore a dazzling outfit, which included a sparkling silver bra top with matching stockings and paired the look with silver heels. The dress had a lime green mesh fabric, covering the lower half of her body but definitely revealing her absolutely crisp figure! Saweetie performed her epic hit Tap In and showed off her gorgeous new blonde cut. Saweetie also performed her latest hit Icy Chain, stunning with her backup dancers who complemented her with pink outfits and sparkling silver boots. In addition, the Brazilian singeranitago on stage to play Pretend to love, his reggaeton / pop track with Saweetie as a rapper provided his awesome verse for the song. pic.twitter.com/jN9HeAVeAZ v (@ViralFinds) January 1, 2022 New Years Eve performance for Saweetie comes after her amazing vacation vacation where she posted a photo of a jet ski in a bikini on a beautiful beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her in a bikini that featured a bustier top covered with gemstones and a tiny thong in a thong. She shared the post with the caption, nice trip b * ch, marking the location as Somewhere You Not. In addition to the photos, she posted a video ofherself danceswhile wearing the two-piece. Her swimsuit featured a tight blackhigh necklinewhich was covered in gemstones and rainbow sequins while the black stockings were super high waisted and had a thong bottom that set it off. On the front of her stockings she rocked a diamond body chain and completed her look with massive round diamond earrings and bright red long hair. Preparing for the NYE performance, Sawetie also brought the energy for her.Saturday Night Live start! The rapper opened with some of his greatest hits, including a jazz version of the My Type banger. She was also stunned in a Cinderella-style dress and showed off her shiny hair for the November 20 episode, pulling it up with two dancers. She then switched to Best Friend her collaboration withDoja cat as her dancers took off her long blue skirt to reveal a mini dress with a dazzled strapless top and fishnet stockings. The California native, doesDiamont harper, then teased her new hit Icy Type, dropping a teaser of her music video. Twerk that ass for a chilled chain (Hmm), she says in the chorus, before addressing a lover in the first verse. It’s not clear if she means ex Quavo, who is hedated 2018 until early 2021.

