Serge Ibaka opens up about former teammates, fashion and fans ahead of his return to Toronto

Former Toronto Raptor and current Los Angeles Clipper, Serge Ibaka appeared on The Raptors Show with Will Lou on Friday to share memories of some ex-teammates, the race for the 2019 Championship and his interactions with fans.

Ibaka returns to Toronto – in a Clippers uniform – for the first time since February 2020 when the Raptors (14-17) host the Clippers (18-17) on Friday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and SN NOW at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The big man spent four seasons with Toronto and over 228 games for the North has become a fan favorite on and off the field. Ibaka often anchored the Raptors at both ends of the pitch and was instrumental in Toronto’s 2019 championship race.

Off the pitch, Ibaka embraced Toronto and morphed into something of a fashion icon, while also creating his own cooking show ‘How Hungry Are You? “

As a veteran player, Ibaka has served as a mentor to many young Raptors, including OG Anunoby, where his tutelage on the pitch turned into antics off the pitch.

“He’s just gotten better and better, OG is a hard worker… he wants to do good things so badly,” Ibaka said. “He has a lot of self-confidence which is the most important (thing) and you can see all the hard work he puts (in).”

The pair had a scarf feud in 2020, prompting Ibaka to famously mumble “You better quit, OG”, and “I don’t dress, I make art.”

So, has Anunoby’s fashion sense improved?

“I’m a little disappointed with him,” Ibaka said. “I guess he’s just focusing on basketball… but off the court I feel like OG can do better.”

Ibaka, along with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, was in a unique position to watch Fred VanVleet – or as Ibaka calls him “Mr. Big Shots” – go from G-leaguer to bench-to-starter and the leader that he is. now.

“One thing about Freddy, he had great opportunities to play with some good veterans,” Ibaka said. “It’s no surprise … you could see this guy is mature enough to be a leader.”

VanVleet, speaking to media on Friday, said Ibaka gave a speech when the Raptors were down 2-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference final.

“I remember exactly,” Ibaka said when asked about the speech. “We were mentally and physically broken down as a team … I had already held this position as a veteran of the team, I had to share my experience … All you have to do is win the first game. “

And they won. Then they did it three more times, right away.

Then, when it came to Game 6 of the final against the Warriors, with an almost determined result in the dying seconds but the buzzer delayed by fouls and free throws, Ibaka went to center court and s ‘is kneeling.

“I was wondering if I was going to become champion? he said about this moment. “It was the best time you will never forget, I just started to think about my past and where I’m from, (how) I made the NBA (and) now I’m about to ‘be a champion. “

Ibaka played the following season with the Raptors, but during the offseason following the 2019-20 campaign, he joined the Clippers on a two-year, $ 19 million contract. But he says he will never forget Toronto and its fans.

“I just want (the fans) to know that I know they miss me and they miss me too,” he said.

It’s important to note that Ibaka hasn’t found a better Chinese food restaurant in Los Angeles than Toronto’s Rol Song.