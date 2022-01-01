People flock to Weymouth in disguise for New Years Eve





DESPITE the rain, residents and tourists alike descended on Weymouth in disguise to celebrate the New Years in Dorset.

The humid weather didn’t stop the crowds from flocking to the city center to visit the many pubs and bars the area is known for, with lots of outfits dressed in dinosaurs, pirates and even a person who took a Covid-19 test.

The hospitality industry has faced many challenges recently in light of the pandemic, but without new restrictions introduced in England, people have been allowed to see 2021 and early 2022 in style. While the town may be quieter than in previous years, the streets were still alive with people enjoying the night and for Andrew Ford (pictured below second from right) of Weymouth it’s from what it is. Mr Ford said: We just need to bring the city back to life, I understand people may have been concerned about health, but we need to bring it back. Were not a city alive for the summer but all year round. Our night has been fantastic so far Weymouth is Weymouth and while it has been good it could be better. After going out for a pub crawl with a large group, a friend of hers George agreed it had been a great night and everyone had been more than welcoming. It wasn’t just the people of Weymouth who were in town putting on their best costumes; others had come from further afield to enjoy the New Years in Dorset. A large group had come from Bristol to watch in early 2022 and were enjoying every minute of their time in Weymouth, much to the delight of one of the collective called Clare Hippy (pictured second from left). She said: We’ve been coming to Weymouth for eleven years and the first year we came we didn’t dress up, but we have since. We all love it here, it’s great here because the people are all amazing and the ads are amazing. It’s so friendly and we love to dress up too. Adding that despite the weather, they didn’t mind the rain as they continued to party into the night with the hundreds of others in town. Check out our gallery on Sunday for all our New Year’s Eve photos

