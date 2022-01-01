House of Gucci: Ridley Scott’s gaga fashion drama is too long and fuzzy mess

House of Gucci (R13, 158 minutes) Directed by Ridley Scott ** ½

Gucci House is off to a good start.

Lady Gaga Stefani Germanotta to her mother is truly formidable as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who will marry Maurizio Gucci, descendant of the big family and possibly one of the most eligible bachelors in Italy.

As a young Gucci, Adam Driver is also reliable, though a little too familiar now, playing Maurizio as a shy and slightly awkward young man who slowly blossoms into cheerful and slightly more confident as he grows up. keeps away from the predator Reggiani.

READ MORE:

* The Matrix Resurrections: an entertaining, cool and complex new chapter

* West Side Story: Spielberg adds a punk, exuberant and contemporary touch to a classic

* Spider-Man: No Way Home: A wonder that everyone likes and is a lot of fun

* Swan Song: Not really a story, but a hell of a movie and showcase for Udo Kier

* Cousins, Pig, Titane among the best films to screen in Kiwi theaters this year

* The twisted true story behind House of Gucci: seeing the actors versus the real characters



But this is all in the future. At first, these two have to meet, fall in love with each other and get married.

Gucci House and Ridley Scott somehow manages to pull this monster out the same year as the equally turgid and heavy The last duel going through those first scenes with promise and dignity intact. During the morning preview I sneaked into, the prospect of two extra hours of Gucci to come did not seem too difficult.

And then the rest of the movie happened.

Provided Lady Gaga Stefani Germanotta for her mother is really great in the role of House of Guccis Patrizia Reggiani, but it is one of the most memorable films.

The first to come out of the blocks is Jeremy Irons, heroically misinterpreted as Maurizio’s father Rodolfo Gucci and one of the two brothers who own most of the business. Irons can be a shining presence. But here, apparently smeared with cornmeal and with dark circles under the eyes that look like the remnants of a remake of Nosferatu, Irons struggles to be heard on her own makeup. Worse, it quickly becomes obvious that Irons cannot do an Italian accent to save himself.

What comes out of his mouth sounds exactly like every other Jeremy Irons performance, ever. But with an added at the end of a few words. It’s strange and strangely endearing.

Next are Al Pacino and Jared Leto, as father and son Aldo and Paolo Gucci. Pacino is fine. He can play these roles in his sleep and sometimes seems to do so here. But Leto is a whole different linguini platter.

Provided Cut to an hour, with more Gaga and Driver and less of everything else, it could have been a watchable slice of campy fun.

Somewhere inside a big suit and a kilo of prosthetic putty, Leto is unrecognizable as he walks and goes through his first scenes as a son who believes he has a knack for design.

For some reason, Leto gave Paulo a voice like a clarinet strapped to an exhaust pipe. Its vowels rise and fall regardless of anything the dialogue is meant to convey.

Stating like Celine Dion caught in a bear trap, Leto confronts Pacino, chirping like one possessed. While Pacino, barely known for his restraint in his own career, can only look in disbelief at what the young actor gives him to work with.

Whenever Leto appears, this alleged tragedy and drama based on things that have happened to real people dissolves into the farce.

For a film set in the world of fashion, Gucci House also has strangely little to say about the company and the people who run it.

Fabio Lovino Whenever Jared Letos Paolo Gucci appears, this alleged tragedy and drama based on things that have happened to real people dissolves into the farce.

Scott seems caught between a fascination with this world and a contempt for the people who inhabit it, but there is no sense of industry here. The film takes place in dining rooms, offices and cars, hardly ever in a studio or in a factory. We only briefly see a few catwalks, the first to demonstrate that Aldo is no genius and, a second, much later, to show us late designer Tom Ford is.

Ford’s role in saving Gucci might be the essence of a great movie. But with Ford himself a filmmaker now, and more efficient and articulate than Scott for years, perhaps it was professional caution that kept him out of this story.

Cut to an hour, with more Gaga and Driver and less of everything else, it could have been a watchable slice of campy fun. As is, Gucci House is too long and fuzzy mess that also made me laugh harder than any movie I’ve seen this year. It’s just a shame that it isn’t marketed as a comedy.

Gucci House is now screened in cinemas nationwide.